Replica Winchester Leverguns

Thoughts

In my career, I’ve used most of the new Winchester models listed above. Some I’ve owned and others I’ve had for periods of times on consignment or borrowed from friends for one or another shooting project. In regards to pistol-cartridge firing Models 1866, 1872 and 1892, these have been chambered for .32-20, .38 Special, .357 Magnum, .38-40, .44 Special/.44 Magnum, .44-40 and .45 Colt. The rifle-caliber replica Winchesters I’ve experienced have been chambered for .30-30, .30-40, .38-55, .405 Winchester, .45-60, .45-70 and .50-95. I’m listing these to show I’ve personally put quite a bit of lead downrange from new replica Winchester rifles. Mostly my new Winchester shooting was done in competition, in hunting and some just at paper targets for articles.

My opinion of these replica Winchesters is, all-in-all, they are fine rifles and carbines. My current Cimarron/Uberti Model 1873 .32-20 short rifle is capable of putting five rounds under a quarter at 25 yards. When Yvonne saw the new Chiappa Model 1892 .44 Magnum take-down, she said, “I think we need one of those.” When my wife wants any gun, by golly she gets it! I think this little .44 carbine rivals any original ’92 Winchester for quality. By the way, it also functions perfectly and shoots accurately with .44 Specials.

Back in the 1990s, Yvonne and I were avidly shooting cowboy-action events. I’d outfitted her with a brace of .44-40 Colt SAAs and an original Winchester Model 1892 chambered the same. Along the way, she developed a flinch so instead of going the route of loading her .44-40s down to popgun levels, I fitted her with a pair of .38 Special SAAs. Then, for a long gun, I found a Navy Arms Model 1866 saddle-ring carbine .38 Special. Darn if I didn’t grow fond of that little carbine myself but after Yvonne worked herself back to .44-40s, the little .38 wasn’t seeing use so it was sold. I actually used the funds raised from it to help pay for my World War II full-auto affliction.

In the last few years I’ve been privileged to have had on consignment several new Miroku Model 1873 leverguns. One was a .38 Special/.357 Magnum saddle-ring carbine and the other was a Short Rifle (20″ barrel instead of 24″) .44-40. Both were very slick functioning lever guns right out of the box. The .38/.357 quickly showed it was capable of fine precision. I had to work with the .44-40 just a mite. It didn’t want to shoot my lead bullet handloads very well. Habitually I load them with home-cast bullets of 0.428″. Slugging the Miroku ’73 barrel showed it to have 0.429″ groove diameter — the same as common for .44 Magnum. Putting lead-alloy 0.429″ bullets in my .44-40 handloads solved this problem.