Pocket Power

Back in 2021, S&W was completely up front about its plans. Perhaps a little trip down memory lane will refresh everyone’s memory. The Sept. 30, 2021 announcement from S&W President and CEO Mark Smith could not have been more clear.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us,” Smith said, “but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative.”

According to the news release, Smith “specifically cited legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts that, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.” What anti-gun politicians in Massachusetts tried to peddle as their moral high ground will turn out to revenue loss.

“These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports,” Smith explained. “While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson.”

Here was the kicker: S&W checked out several locations in several states and decided to “relocate 750 jobs and its headquarters to Maryville.” These were the key factors:

• Support for the 2nd Amendment

• Business-friendly environment

• Quality of life for employees

• Cost of living and affordability

• Access to higher education institutions

• Availability of qualified labor for its operations and headquarter functions

• Favorable location for efficiency of distribution

Those 750 jobs are a gain for Tennessee and a loss for Massachusetts. Think lost B&O revenue, lost payroll taxes, lost consumer spending with Bay State businesses. Massachusetts may not realize it yet, but the state lost something important.

This isn’t the first time a major American firearms company has told one state “goodbye” and moved its operation elsewhere. Weatherby picked up and moved from California to Wyoming. Remington moved its headquarters from Ilion, New York to Georgia.

Nobody can say Smith wasn’t absolutely honest about the move and the reasons behind it.

There is no small irony in the fact that Connecticut, which is also making things tough on gun owners and makers, is nicknamed “the Constitution State.” The state motto in Massachusetts is “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine