It’s unknown what impact the Dagger Compact will have on the industry long-term, especially right now, but if PSA can keep up with demand, the pistol could very well become an alternative to not just other affordable handguns, but the GLOCK G19 itself.
While currently out of stock, MSRP is $299.
For more info: PalmettoStateArmory.com, Ph: (803) 724-6950
After making a name for itself in the budget-friendly AR market, Palmetto State Armory (PSA) announced at January’s SHOT Show it was taking a stab at the handgun market, unsheathing the 9mm Dagger Compact. With a price tag of just $299, it got attention from both gun owners and competitor manufacturers.
Fast forward to this month and the Dagger Compact is ready to begin shipping despite many companies struggling to get product out the door and onto dealer shelves amidst unprecedented gun and ammo sales.
Let’s take a closer look at the handgun cutting into the crowded handgun market.
Dagger Compact
A 9mm striker-fired, polymer-frame handgun, the Dagger Compact is PSA’s answer to the GLOCK G19, and even resembles the popular pistol.
Built on a black polymer frame, the Dagger Compact grip features a GLOCK Universal accessory underrail, an undercut trigger guard and aggressive texturing on four sides. Controls, including a rectangular magazine release and slide catch, are right-hand only. Dual takedown levers located above the trigger are similar to GLOCK models.
Atop the frame, the stainless steel slide and 3.9″ barrel are finished with a black DLC coating for rugged use and to withstand abuse for thousands of rounds. PSA is also working on models with cold hammer-forged and threaded barrels. The slide assembly features a stainless steel guide rod, steel 3-dot sights, angled front and rear serrations and dual-purpose external extractor/loaded chamber indicator.
Below, the flat-faced, curved trigger is factory-set at 5.5 lbs., with ample room inside the shaped trigger guard to shoot with a gloved hand, though the trigger can be replaced/customized with available aftermarket offerings. The Dagger Compact loads from a 15-round GL9 Magpul PMAG, of which one is provided.
A carry-size handgun, the Dagger Compact measures 7.15" long, 1.28" wide and 4.8" tall without a magazine. Unloaded, the pistol comes in at 22.4 oz., which — fully loaded — should be comfortable for all-day carry in any of the holsters that are available now or will be soon.