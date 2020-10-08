After making a name for itself in the budget-friendly AR market, Palmetto State Armory (PSA) announced at January’s SHOT Show it was taking a stab at the handgun market, unsheathing the 9mm Dagger Compact. With a price tag of just $299, it got attention from both gun owners and competitor manufacturers.

Fast forward to this month and the Dagger Compact is ready to begin shipping despite many companies struggling to get product out the door and onto dealer shelves amidst unprecedented gun and ammo sales.

Let’s take a closer look at the handgun cutting into the crowded handgun market.