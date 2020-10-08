A carry-size handgun, the Dagger Compact measures 7.15" long, 1.28" wide and 4.8" tall without a magazine. Unloaded, the pistol comes in at 22.4 oz., which — fully loaded — should be comfortable for all-day carry in any of the holsters that are available now or will be soon.

It’s unknown what impact the Dagger Compact will have on the industry long-term, especially right now, but if PSA can keep up with demand, the pistol could very well become an alternative to not just other affordable handguns, but the GLOCK G19 itself.

While currently out of stock, MSRP is $299.

For more info: PalmettoStateArmory.com, Ph: (803) 724-6950

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine