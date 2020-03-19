Otis 3 Gun Ripcord Trio
Exactly What Competitors Need
People who use firearms a lot, especially in competition, need to keep their guns running. To do that, they need to be effectively cleaned — easily and regularly. One product I’ve discovered over the years to speed up the cleaning process is the Ripcord from Otis Technology.
If you’ve never seen one before, it’s one of those items you’ll use and immediately smack your forehead asking, “Now, why didn’t I think of that?”
When I was about 10 years old, my grandpa showed me how to throw together a bore-cleaning tool with a string, an old-style hairpin and a cloth patch. Tie the patch on one end and the hairpin on the other, hold the firearm vertically, let gravity take the hairpin down through the breech and bore, grab it at the muzzle end and pull.
The first time I saw the Otis Ripcord, the common sense of the invention was immediately evident — Otis had certainly improved on grandpa’s design! And now, the “Smart Gun Care” company has put together a kit with three Ripcords aimed to fulfill the needs of competitive 3-Gun shooters.
3 Gun Ripcord Trio
For most shooters, one Ripcord for a single caliber will suffice for a quick clean on the range in the field. However, as the name of the game implies, 3-Gun shooters are actively using three guns while competing — a 9mm pistol, a .223/5.56-caliber modern sporting rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun. Rather than forcing 3-Gunners to buy three separate products, Otis has packaged the Ripcord trio together.
Comprised of a three-layer cord, at the core of the Ripcord is a rigid Memory Flex cable that allows for easy feeding into the firearm breech. Molded around it is a helix-shaped rubber wrap to create pressure inside the barrel and ensure a complete 360-degree clean. The outermost layer features a braided Nomex surface to loosen and collect carbon particles. A rigid flame-resistant fiber, it’s no surprise Otis claims the Ripcord can withstand heat up to 700 degrees — perfect for cleaning between stages.
The final piece is a T-shaped handle designed to accept the cord and give the user leverage when pulling the Ripcord through the barrel.
Cleaning Made Easy
The best part of the Ripcord might just be its portability. Despite their rigidity and length, varying from 22.5″ (9mm) to 45″ (12-ga.) long, the Ripcords can easily be coiled and carried in a pocket, range bag or glove box, making it the handiest cleaning tool any shooter could ever use.
And unlike my grandpa’s design, which typically needed two or three passes through the bore to remove built up crud, the Ripcord can do it in a single pull. After all, Otis does market them as a “one-pass bore cleaner.”
The 3 Gun Ripcord is affordable, too, with an MSRP of just $34.99, making it a great value to those of us on a budget. Any money saved is more money for ammo, and competitive shooters go through a lot of ammo!
In addition to the 3 Gun Trio, Otis offers 16 individual Ripcords of various calibers and also recently came out with a 10-pack of the most popular, including .22, 9mm, .45 ACP, .223/5.56, .270, .30 and 12-ga. — MSRP is $99.99.
For more info: www.otistec.com , Ph: (800) 684-7486