Otis 3 Gun Ripcord Trio

People who use firearms a lot, especially in competition, need to keep their guns running. To do that, they need to be effectively cleaned — easily and regularly. One product I’ve discovered over the years to speed up the cleaning process is the Ripcord from Otis Technology.

If you’ve never seen one before, it’s one of those items you’ll use and immediately smack your forehead asking, “Now, why didn’t I think of that?”

When I was about 10 years old, my grandpa showed me how to throw together a bore-cleaning tool with a string, an old-style hairpin and a cloth patch. Tie the patch on one end and the hairpin on the other, hold the firearm vertically, let gravity take the hairpin down through the breech and bore, grab it at the muzzle end and pull.

The first time I saw the Otis Ripcord, the common sense of the invention was immediately evident — Otis had certainly improved on grandpa’s design! And now, the “Smart Gun Care” company has put together a kit with three Ripcords aimed to fulfill the needs of competitive 3-Gun shooters.