New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters September 2023 Issue
Full Size (FS) Tactical
Taylor’s & Company
Taylor’s & Company adds a 10mm to their 1911 family with the launch of the Full Size (FS) Tactical. With an OAL of 8.75″ and weighing 2.29 lbs., this pistol has a 5″ barrel, custom G10 grips, an ambidextrous thumb safety, combat hammer and skeletonized trigger. An extended beavertail grip safety lets you get a high and tight grip without worrying about slide or hammer bite when firing. The FS Tactical is chambered in 10mm — a much more modern caliber than the original military 1911s. MSRP: $699. For more info: (540) 722-2017, TaylorsFirearms.com
Operator DMR Series
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms introduces its Operator DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) series. This new series includes four models chambered for .308/7.62×51 and two models chambered in .223/5.56 NATO. Both chamber variants are suited for personal defense use and LE duty applications. In photo is the Operator DMR Enhanced OP1007BT with a 20″ barrel in .308 Win. MSRP: $3,490. For more info: (309) 792-5780, RockRiverArms.com
Finisher Hoodie
Blocker Outdoors
The Finisher Hoodie in Mossy Oak Bottomland is constructed of a durable 60/40 cotton polyester fabric blend. The 3-piece hunting hoodie with drawstring adjusters has ribbed knit cuffs and waist to ensure a secure fit. Blocker Outdoors’ Finisher Series is offered in Mossy Oak Bottomland. MSRP $49.99. For more info: BlockerOutdoors.com
Signature LRF 2000
Burris Optics
The Burris Signature LRF 2000 handheld rangefinder delivers fast results out to 2,400 yards. It is designed for both firearm and archery applications. Housed in an armored rubber exterior, the Signature LRF 2000 has a sealed nitrogen-filled chassis making it waterproof and fog proof. An adjustable eyepiece ensures crisp focus of the display and with a 7x magnification, ranging those far off targets has never been more precise. MSRP: $360. For more info: (888) 440-0244, BurrisOptics.com
Operator 1911
Springfield Armory
The Operator 1911 in 9mm delivers a cutting-edge, tactical-grade pistol. Tactical Rack rear/tritium front sights, G10 grips, ambi safety, two 9-round magazines with bumper pads, forward cocking serrations and more combine to make the Operator 1911 from Springfield Armory a must-have tool for self-defense. MSRP: $1,184. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com
Livewire
Kershaw Knives
After significant research, careful development and rigorous testing, Kershaw Knives has come up with the first OTF auto: the Livewire. It has a 3.3″ CPM 20CV blade with a stonewashed finish, a black-anodized aluminum handle and a curved, staircase-like release button. Overall length is 8.1″; closed length is 4.8″. MSRP: $304. For more info: (800) 325-2891, KershawKaiUSA.com
Lead Base Guards
Northern Precision
The Lead Base Guard design features a lead bullet with a bore-cleaning disk attached firmly to the base by means of a perfectly centered rivet, formed from the bullet material itself. The Base Guard bullet can be fired nearly as fast as a jacketed one, without fouling the bore. It actually helps clean the bore on every shot by scraping out previous fouling. The Base Guard is available in both .429 and .458 calibers. MSRP: $20 for 50 bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Tamer Softshell Jacket
Whitewater
The Whitewater Tamer Softshell Jacket was designed to provide discerning anglers with functional and affordable weather-resistant fishing apparels for cold days. It is made of windproof, breathable, water-resistant, softshell polyester stretch fabric with grid fleece lining. Available in a grayish shade with black accents, the jacket has sleeve, chest and back shoulder reflective tape for visibility. MSRP: $219.99. For more info: WhitewaterFish.com
Tuna Compact
CRKT
Though small, the Tuna Compact evokes the power of one of the world’s largest and fastest fish. A smooth opening IKBS ball bearing pivot smoothly deploys the 2.73″ 8Cr1MoV stainless steel blade; a thumb stud allows for fast opening with one hand. The folding Tuna Compact knife has a frame lock and a G10 handle. MSRP: $56. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Sunset Series Trapper
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co.
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co. expands its line of Roper Knives with the Sunset Series Trapper. The vintage trapper style knife sports a pair of 1065 carbon steel blades with brass liners. Measuring 4.125″ when closed, the Sunset Series Trapper is finished with a colorful, unique Western stylized handle. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: (423) 337-7423, ABKT.com
Hen Hustler
Cupped Waterfowl
Cupped Waterfowl’s Hen Hustler helps hunters of all skill levels call in ducks. The easy-to-use double reed hen mallard call is ideal for use in open water, flooded timber and even beaver dams. Its unique pitch and range make this versatile call effective for all styles of calling and hunting for beginner and seasoned callers. The Hen Hustler is constructed of durable high-impact plastic and hand-tuned in the USA. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, Cupped.com
KnockDown
Fiocchi
Fiocchi pushes its centerfire rifle offerings with the introduction of its KnockDown series. Presented in a wide range of the most popular hunting calibers, KnockDown blends premium components with a precision-engineered monolithic bullet for decisive terminal performance on big game. Part of Fiocchi’s EnviroShield technology, KnockDown ammunition centers on an all-copper hollow point bullet. MSRP: Around $40 per box. For more info: (417) 725-4118. FiocchiUSA.com
Ballistipac IIIA
Byrna
The Byrna Ballistipac IIIA employs a patented, Quickdraw ballistic body armor system, hidden securely within a rugged yet comfortable backpack. The Quickdraw plate carrier deploys in seconds with just one hand, protecting the wearer from the front and back. The Byrna Ballistipac IIIA features two stand-alone hard armor plates with multi-strike capability. MSRP: $399.99. For more info: (978) 868-5011, Byrna.com
MTM Case-Gard
The Bull Rifle Rest
MTM Case-Gard expands its shooting support system offerings with The Bull Rifle Rest. The Bull is sized to accommodate full-length rifles and shotguns. The adjustable frame can be shortened or lengthened between 18.3″ and 26″ to achieve proper forearm and buttstock support on any shooting bench. MSRP: $42.99. For more info: (800) 543-0548, MTMCase-Gard.com