New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters October 2023 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2023’s latest.
Hi-Point 995
The Hi-Point 3095TS is the industry’s first rifle to accommodate the 30 Super Carry cartridge. Available in 16.5″ barrel length, the Model 3095TS boasts a semi-auto action with a 10-shot capacity. It features a skeletonized polymer stock, pistol grip, a front post and rear peep sight plus a Picatinny rail. MSRP: $359. For more info: (419) 747-9444, Hi-PointFirearms.com
GunZee Original
The GunZee Original is designed for compact firearms worn in IWB concealed carry holsters. The 4″x7″ Original will make your holster more comfortable, especially when sitting. It is a 3-layer slow-rebound memory foam cushion placed between the holster and your body to provide a pillow-like feel that eliminates poking, hard edges and constant readjustments. Fits the SIG P320c, GLOCK 19, M&P Compact, PDP, XD-M and more. MSRP: $35.95. For more info: GoGunzee.com
1875 Outlaw Revolver
Taylor’s & Company partnered with Uberti to create the 1875 Outlaw Revolver. It is a faithful reproduction of the 1875 Remington single-actions that kept the solid frame and overall styling of Remington’s 1858 percussion models. The 9mm revolver is offered in 7.5″ and 5.5″ barrel lengths. It has a smooth walnut finish and an all-blued finish, forged steel frame with a rear frame notch and fixed front blade sight. MSRP: $669.75. For more info: (540) 722-2017, TaylorFirearms.com
RMR HD
With the same durability of the RMR, the Trijicon RMR HD is designed to meet evolving user needs. The top-loading battery offers convenience and the forward-mounted light sensor adjusts the reticle for light at the target. Within the same footprint as the RMR, it features an even bigger window to maximize the field of view, and a dot or segmented circle reticle. The RMR HD is everything you ever loved about the RMR, plus more. MSRP: $849. For more info: (800) 338-0563, Trijicon.com
Torque Insulate Heated Vest
The Whitewater Torque Insulate Heated Vest has an adjustable heating system with two internal pads on the chest and one in the back. Warmth is delivered via a one-touch button that takes you through three heating levels. The vest’s outer shell is wind- and water-resistant, bolstered with DWR (Durable Water Repellent). MSRP: $219.99. For more info: WhitewaterFish.com
Chamber Lock
The Chamber Lock is designed to prevent unintentional access while your firearm is at the ready. The patented mechanical hand gesture code lock is instinctive to use in the dark and under stress. Made of Type II hard-anodized 6061 T6 Aluminum. MSRP: $308. For more info: (509) 919-4600, StopBoxUSA.com
Extended Bolt Catch
The Extended Bolt Catch is available from Radian Arms. Precision CNC machined, the Extended Bolt Catch is compatible with standard AR15/M16 receivers. MSRP: $31.95. For more info: (503) 893-2987, RadianWeapons.com
Waterproof Fishing Scale
Small enough to fit in any tackle pack, hoodie or shorts side pocket, the EGO Waterproof Fishing Scale is compact, but will weigh fish weighing 100 lbs. The scale also features a flexible, retractable tape not only for measuring fish length but for wrapping around fish bellies for girth measurements. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (800) 698-6841, EGOFishing.com
Bold Action XV
The sleekly designed Bold Action XV automatic knife has a 14C28N Sandvik steel reverse tanto blade. It features a smooth action and an aluminum handle. The knife has an OAL of 7.625″, weighs 2.6 oz. and is equipped with the Bear OPS locking mechanism to prevent unintentional deployment. MSRP: $179.99. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
SI OPPRESSOR Universal
The Strike Industries OPPRESSOR Universal is a blast shield that works with any muzzle device with a maximum outer diameter of 0.98″. It redirects blast and sound while maintaining the recoil reduction of muzzle devices. Made of a steel core with an anodized 6061-T6 aluminum body, the OPPRESSOR Universal has a 3-lug quick detach base and is compatible with .223/5.56, .308/7.62 and 9mm calibers. MSRP: As low as $119.95. For more info: StrikeIndustries.com
Confidant Magazine Carrier
The Confidant Magazine Carrier from CrossBreed is designed to securely accept a range of pistol magazines from multiple firearms in assorted sizes. Made from a combination of high-impact and flexible polymers, the Confidant has a self-adjusting, multi-fit design that expands when a magazine is inserted while retaining sufficient retention. The Confidant fits multiple magazine styles and sizes. MSRP: $29.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Sights for Colt Python/Anaconda
Sights for Colt Python/Anaconda are now offered by D&L Sports. The heavy duty sights are made from single blocks of solid steel. They provide a superior sight picture and hold zero in all hard-use environments. The front sights can be serrated, fiber optic, gold bead or night sight. For shooters in need of hard use sight installation, the D&L sight for Colt revolvers can be double retained with screws into a machined recess and cross-pinned into the frame. MSRP: $95 with screws. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Skyweight 36L Pack
The Skyweight 36L Pack features lightweight but durable construction with 330-denier ripstop nylon. It has three compartments and an internal frame. To ensure comfort, the pack has padded back panels with airflow channels, load lifters, lumbar pads and shoulder harnesses. There’s also a MOLLE hip belt, hydration sleeve, rain cover, compression straps, stretch water bottle pockets, gear loops and MOLLE webbing. MSRP: $200. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com