New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters June 2023 Issue
R8 Hunting Rifle
Ball & Buck x Blaser
The special edition R8 Hunting Rifle is a collaboration of outdoor brands Ball and Buck and Blaser. Handcrafted from premium wood, aerospace grade aluminum and more, the rifle features quick-change caliber selection from .22 LR To .458 Win Mag. Beginning as a hand-carved stock and forearm from high-grade walnut, the R8 is then buffed with a smooth matte oil finish before adding leather and orange stitching. MSRP: From $9,500. For more info: (888) 808-4680, BallAndBuck.com
9mm Pistol
Red Arrow Weapons
Red Arrow Weapons is launching a 9mm Pistol in two models for home defense and sport shooting. One is midsize with a 9″ handguard and the other is shorter with a 7″ handguard. Both options include a recessed 3″ blast can to push percussion and gases forward. The 9mm models also come with premium upgrades, including an ambidextrous selector, integrated hand stop and a 2.5-lb. single-stage trigger. MSRP: $1,691. For more info: (833) 940-0068, RedArrowWeapons.com
Flatline 460
TenPoint Crossbows
The Flatline 460 from TenPoint Crossbows is designed to deliver elite performance from the smallest footprint possible. It shoots 460 feet-per-second, measures only 26.5″ short and is equipped with all-new Scope Struts to mount the scope securely. Decorated in Veil Alpine camo, the crossbow generates top-end speeds no forward draw crossbow can match. To complete the compact footprint, the Flatline 460 uses shorter, 16″ EVO-X CenterPunch carbon arrows. MSRP: $2,599.99. For more info: (800) 548-6837, TenPointCrossbows.com
PRS Suppressor
Maxim Defense
Maxim Defense has added the PRS Suppressor to their MSX suppressor line. Made of Grade-5 titanium and 7075-T6 aluminum, the PRS Suppressor has an OAL of 7.9″, an outer diameter of 1.75″ and weighs 10.8 oz. It decreases flash and recoil while increasing accuracy. Fully and easily serviceable, it can be disassembled with common tools. And the PRS Suppressor adds only 7.25″ to a firearm. MSRP: $695. For more info: (239) 580-7800, MaximDefense.com
X-Ring VR Takedown Rifles w/ Optic
Tactical Solutions (TacSol)
Tactical Solutions adds the X-Ring VR Takedown Rifle w/ Optic to their already outstanding rifle line up. It is one of the lightest weight and highly accurate .22LR takedown rifles available. The X-Ring VR Takedown Rifle features a Vortex Crossfire Red Dot installed on a Magpul Hunter X-22 Backpacker Optic Mount. MSRP: $1,620. For more info: (866) 333-9901, TacticalSol.com
ProTac 2.0 Headlamp
Streamlight Inc.
Streamlight’s ProTac 2.0 Headlamp produces 2,000 lumens of light and offers long run times. It is powered by an SL-B50 battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port. Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a glass lens with anti-reflective coating. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
DR920L
Shadow Systems
Shadow Systems’ DR920L has a full sight radius 5.3″ barrel for best-in-class accuracy and control during rapid fire. The long slide configuration soaks up recoil making it the brand’s fastest, uncompensated design. An optic cut allows shooters to mount a mini red dot optic. MSRP: $1,175. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
Leather Hybrid Holsters
Mission First Tactical
The new Leather Hybrid Holsters from Mission First Tactical (MFT) are both functional and comfortable. These Kydex-style holsters are fused with genuine American full-grain leather and are ideal for everyday carry. With these holsters, you get the benefit of exact tolerances, secure retention and easy re-holstering. MSRP: From $69.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
Lever Rails
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces Lever Rails for Henry Big Boy Carbines chambered in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum. The Lever Rails are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum and hard coat anodized to provide a tough, lightweight mounting system. MSRP: $72. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
LV6 Waist Pack 2.0
5.11 Tactical
The LV6 Waist Pack 2.0 is a great grab-and-go solution that can be worn around the waist or across the body. It features interior pockets and panels, a hidden slip compartment, side compression straps and a rear mesh pocket. MSRP: $42. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 5.11Tactical.com
S-18 Visual Silence Camo
Code of Silence
The Code of Silence S-18 Camo is a new technology you can’t see but it’s a game-changing innovation. The S18 camo design in Code of Silence clothing aims to achieve 100% silence in the woods as well as give warmth because both are just as important as concealment and usability. Gear from Code of Silence is the warmest, quietest, most concealing camouflage available. MSRP: From $140 for hoodies. For more info: (308) 249-7561, CodeOfSilence.com
Encounter XT Cell Camera
Wildgame Innovations
The Encounter XT is a dual-network cellular camera from Wildgame Innovations. With its pre-installed SIM cards for both AT&T and Verizon carriers, the camera has an auto-detect feature to identify the strongest cell signal in your location and switches to that carrier for uninterrupted communication. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WildgameInnovations.com
Gladiatore Shotgun Furniture
WOOX
WOOX enters the shotgun market with the Gladiatore Shotgun Furniture. The suite of furniture — forend, club grip and stock (in picture) — is for Mossberg 500/590/M88/Shockwave pump shotguns. Gladiatore components are built from American walnut, combining Italian design and offering more utility than the original equipment they replace. MSRP: Forend $129; Stock $249; Club Grip $119. For more info: WOOXStore.com
The Headrest Safe
The Headrest Safe Co.
The Headrest Safe is sleek, safe and secure. It gives an easy and convenient access to your valuables. The safe is designed to provide maximum protection for your valuables and firearms. Store them in plain sight within arm’s reach. Keep them in the safe when you’re in, or out, of your vehicle. The Headrest Safe meets the standards for headrests required of the original equipment manufacturers. MSRP: $489. For more info: TheHeadrestSafe.com