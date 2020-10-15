New Filson x Buck Knives Collection

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman, you should know the brand names Filson and Buck Knives. Each founded in the Pacific Northwest more than 115 years ago, the iconic brands have earned legendary status with deep and storied histories. Now, the two have come together to produce a limited-edition collection of sharp-edge tools for a life lived outside.

The collection features a trio of popular Buck Knives designs with classic Filson styling, including Cerakote blades and Micarta handles, reflecting the performance and values you’d expect from two heritage companies.