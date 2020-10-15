New Filson x Buck Knives Collection
Three Knives, Two Heritage Brands
If you consider yourself an outdoorsman, you should know the brand names Filson and Buck Knives. Each founded in the Pacific Northwest more than 115 years ago, the iconic brands have earned legendary status with deep and storied histories. Now, the two have come together to produce a limited-edition collection of sharp-edge tools for a life lived outside.
The collection features a trio of popular Buck Knives designs with classic Filson styling, including Cerakote blades and Micarta handles, reflecting the performance and values you’d expect from two heritage companies.
The Collection
The first edged tool in the collection is the Filson x Buck 106 Compadre Axe, a tough, weight-forward, full-tang hatchet measuring 12.74″ long. Made from 5160 spring steel, the axe has a 3″ cutting edge and an ergonomic handle finished in Filson’s Tin Cloth Micarta to absorb the shock of chopping wood or quartering big game. Meanwhile, the metal surface is finished with a bright orange Cerakote for both high-visibility and durability.
Having lost a few good knives and a hatchet in the wilds, I wish they had been wearing that fluorescent Cerakote finish. The Compadre Axe also comes with a leather sheath with D-ring for belt or backpack carry. MSRP is $175.
Having owned a few Buck knives over the years, it’s no surprise to see a good Buck folder in this collection. The Filson x Buck 110 Folding Hunter Pro is a rugged lockback model with butt-end blade release that’s been proven over decades of service in the original Folding Hunter.
Sporting a 3.75″ S30V clip-point blade, the 110 Folding Hunter Pro is capable of holding a razor-sharp edge for easily handling big game dressing jobs and detail cutting, including caping a trophy and boning it out in the field. The blade is finished in a corrosion-resistant black Cerakote, while the handle features linen Micarta scales and brass bolsters.
Open, the knife measures 8 5/8″, and 4 7/8″ closed. The knife comes with a black leather sheath featuring a snap flap for security. MSRP is $130.
For those who prefer a fixed blade, the Filson x Buck 104 Compadre Camp Knife is a winner from tip to butt. Crafted from the same 5160 spring steel and finished in the same can’t-miss orange Cerakote as the axe in this collection, the blade is strong enough to resist chipping, while also holding a keen edge.
Measuring 9.5″ in overall length, the Camp Knife utilizes a 4.5″ hollow ground, drop-point blade with rear spine jimping. Tin Cloth Micarta is again used for the handle with an integrated lanyard hole.
The 104 Compadre Camp Knife comes with a custom black leather sheath with a snap secure strap for easy carry whether camping, hunting or simply working in the field. MSRP is $150.
Combining Buck Knives craftsmanship with signature Filson materials, the Filson x Buck Knives collection is proudly made in America by true American companies for American outdoorsman.
For more info: filson.com, buckknives.com