More On Dots

The New Standard

Early red dot sights got a cool reception but lighter weight, improved adjustments, dials to pair brightness with light conditions and longer battery life — to 50,000 hours! — have since boosted their fortunes.

Open reflex sights emerged as Aimpoint’s closed versions became smaller, lighter, sturdier. Both types have limitless eye relief and draw little battery power. The reticle is an LED image reflected from a glass screen. A closed sight yields the brightest dot and deflects weather and obstructions. An open reflex sight is more compact and nearly weightless. (Trijicon’s RMR and Leupold’s DeltaPoint Pro scale weigh just 2 ounces, Holosun and Burris tube models about 5.) Not all reflex sights work with attachments.

Not that red dots excel at every task. Early promotions urged their use on clay target guns. I tried a shotgun so equipped and repeatedly whiffed high incomers. After a lucky hit, I held the dot the same for later targets and shattered them but I was no longer pointing — I was aiming, as if correcting with a rifle after finding an off-center hold delivered hits. A red dot sight’s main failing on a bird gun is its position well above the bore. Unless the comb is built up, you can lose cheek contact. One guaranteed way to miss with a shotgun is to lift your head off the stock.

To my surprise, busting birds left-handed, once no easier for me than scooping peas with a knife, was suddenly possible. Aiming instead of pointing, all I had to do was find the dot and put it where a shot brought a hit. But these were slow targets on predictable paths. Grouse rocketing through alders and wood ducks sifting on a tail wind through swamp timber defy aim.

Double rifles for dangerous game are sprouting red dot sights now, a nod to aging eyes that can’t quickly fit a small silver bead in a fine rear notch. Like a shotgun stock, the safari rifle must place the eye on the sight axis without a struggle. Combs on doubles are traditionally tailored for aim with iron sights low on the rib. A stock or a pad lifting lifts your cheek to match the higher axis of a red dot sight will speed your aim. You’ll shoot more comfortably too, if stiff recoil doesn’t give the comb a running start into your chops.

Some shooters fault a red dot sight for its low or non-existent magnification. While it can’t best a target scope for precision at a distance, an illuminated dot delivers game-killing accuracy at 100 yards, with magnification even farther. The operative qualifiers: dot size and brightness.