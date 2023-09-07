Maximizing Your Ruger/Marlin 336!

Ruger Marlin

Yup! Ruger has done it again! Besides pushing out the model 1895 in three different styles, they’ve released the model 336 in .30-30. As American as the .30-30 is, it’s a controversial cartridge. Some believe it woefully underpowered, while many know it to be a great cartridge capable of serving most needs.

Ruger is doing a wonderful job with the Marlin line. I have several New Haven Marlins and nostalgia aside, the Ruger Marlins are more accurate, smoother from the box, while having a great wood to metal fit. Ruger’s engineers know what it takes to make accurate rifles and have passed this knowledge onto the Marlin line.

Differences from the New Haven rifles are cosmetic, including having a red bullseye replacing the trademark black/white bullseye, the Marlin rider logo on grip cap, and of course, the location where it was made — Mayodan, NC — stamped on the barrel.

A .30-30 lever gun is handy indeed, and well-versed riflemen can handle business with a bare-bones gun. But what fun is that? It makes sense to make your gun more versatile. You know, helping you in a slew of different scenarios. You’ve heard of bugout bags, how about a bugout rifle? Just grab it and go, ready for any situation requiring your undivided attention.