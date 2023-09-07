Maximizing Your Ruger/Marlin 336!
How To Improve On ‘Great’
Who says lever guns have lost their usefulness in today’s world of semi-auto shooters? Not Me! Especially when fitted with accessories from Skinner Sights and Simply Rugged. Lever guns are loved for their handiness. Always have been. Slim and trim, these flat-sided shooters allow for fast follow-up shots.
Plus, they’re fun to shoot — it’s part of their charm. And, their All-American looks are innocuous. Your neighbors are less likely to dial 911 when you’re toting a “cowboy” gun or something looking like their grandfather carried it while checking the back forty.
Ruger Marlin
Yup! Ruger has done it again! Besides pushing out the model 1895 in three different styles, they’ve released the model 336 in .30-30. As American as the .30-30 is, it’s a controversial cartridge. Some believe it woefully underpowered, while many know it to be a great cartridge capable of serving most needs.
Ruger is doing a wonderful job with the Marlin line. I have several New Haven Marlins and nostalgia aside, the Ruger Marlins are more accurate, smoother from the box, while having a great wood to metal fit. Ruger’s engineers know what it takes to make accurate rifles and have passed this knowledge onto the Marlin line.
Differences from the New Haven rifles are cosmetic, including having a red bullseye replacing the trademark black/white bullseye, the Marlin rider logo on grip cap, and of course, the location where it was made — Mayodan, NC — stamped on the barrel.
A .30-30 lever gun is handy indeed, and well-versed riflemen can handle business with a bare-bones gun. But what fun is that? It makes sense to make your gun more versatile. You know, helping you in a slew of different scenarios. You’ve heard of bugout bags, how about a bugout rifle? Just grab it and go, ready for any situation requiring your undivided attention.
Extra Ammo/ Better Sights
Of course, you’ll want extra ammo should the need arise. Rob Leahy of Simply Rugged makes a rugged butt-cuff holding six extra rounds of ammo. It’s well designed and looks good too, made from top-grain steer hide. It straps on with a leather lace for a snug fit.
While buckhorn sights with brass bead are traditionally “cool,” things happen to our eyes as we get older. Adding a Skinner Sights “peep” sight and my favorite, white-lined “Bear Buster” front sight improves the iron sighted option immensely. I can almost shoot as well with “peeps” as with a scope out to 100 yards. They plain just work!
Lastly, I attached a Skinner Biothane Super Sling to make carrying my carbine easier. Synthetic, they don’t absorb moisture or blood.
Light/Laser Show
Bad things happen in the dark. Miscreants feel emboldened from the lack of light, feeling invisible/invincible. When hearing something go bump in the night, don’t root around your “junk drawer” searching for a flashlight. Pick up your handy .30-30 Marlin carbine, the one with the mounted light! Lightly touching the button provides a burst of light, flicking it “on” provides a constant beam, your choice.
Whether wanting laser or light, the Olight BALDR gives you the option. Skinner Sights’ Andy Larsson designed the mounting bracket that clamps around your magazine tube and is secured with two Allen screws.
The Olight BALDR spring-loaded clamp allows for easy secure mounting and removal. The bracket and light only add a few ounces of weight to your gun.
Ammo
Nothing is more traditional in my neck of the woods than Remington Core Lokt ammo. For soft-skinned critters, they are an excellent option. For testing, I used an old box of 150-grain round-nosed soft-points. At 50 yards, three shots went into 0.65″.
For a more modern ammo, I turned to Buffalo Bore. First was a 150-grain all copper Barnes bullet. Three shots at 50 yards went just under an inch at 0.9″ and velocity is 2,350 FPS. Lastly, it’s an interesting load Tim Sundles developed using a 190-grain Jacketed Flat Nose (JFN) bullet listed at 2,100 fps. Sundles states residents of Alaska are his best customers for this heavy-duty load. The Marlin put three shots in an inch at 50 yards.
All groups were shot using Skinner Sights Peep sight and Bear Buster front. A sandbag rest was used for the forearm of the gun.
Improved Performance
It’s easy improving shooting performance with these add-ons. Simply Rugged provides a stylish way to carry more ammo, while Skinner “peeps” keep your carbine slim and trim. The Olight BALDR allows you to light things up with laser, or light.
Good ammo is a must for performance. Old standbys like Remington Core Lokts, or custom ammo from Buffalo Bore will also pave the way for the type of performance you’re looking for. Ruger continues to knock it out of the park with their latest rendition of Marlin lever guns.
MarlinFirearms.com
SkinnerSights.com
SimplyRugged.com