Mauser Model 18 “Savannah” Rifle

Long-Distance Call

A rifle capable of shooting accurately at long distances makes sense and used to be an expensive acquisition. Those were the old days of thinking. Today, it’s possible to build accurate rifles that are affordable — the Mauser Model 18 “Savannah” was built with this in mind.

The M18 Savannah bolt-action rifle has a distinctive synthetic green “Savannah” stock with contrasting black inserts at the grip and forearm providing a positive purchase during wet conditions. The stock also has a hidden compartment in the buttstock for cleaning supplies, knife or extra ammo, whatever you consider necessary.

The burnished black, cold-hammer-forged barrel is threaded for the easy installation of a suppressor or muzzle break and is 22″ for standard cartridges and 24.4″ long for magnum. Like all Mausers, the Model 18 is lauded for accuracy and ruggedness. Although lacking a large claw extractor and controlled-round feeding Mausers are known for, its price point makes it attractive for a cheapskate like me.

Some look down on synthetic stocks, but after dealing with the way the airlines handled my rifles on recent trips, a worry-free stock is a bonus. Lacking the looks and feel of Turkish walnut, synthetic stocks provide a stable point of impact and are “worry-free” from damage. This makes them priceless in their own right.

This rugged hunting rifle features a unique three-position trigger lug safety. The adjustable trigger is a nice feature, allowing you to set your preferred pull weight from 2.25 to 4.25 lbs. The bolt has three locking lugs, 60-degree throw allowing for smooth cycling of cartridges and positive ejection of brass from the standard five-round magazine. Ten-round magazines are also available.

An indicator to the rear of the bolt allows the shooter to know when the bolt is cocked. An oversized spring-loaded extractor is mounted in the bolt body to provide positive purchase of the cartridge rim for reliable extraction of fired cases. Twin ejector pins assure reliable ejection of spent brass.

The M18 Savannah is backed by a sub-MOA performance guarantee and a 10-year factory warranty. It accepts Remington 700 LA-style mounts and is available with a ½ x 28 threaded barrels in .223 Rem, .243 Win, .270 Win, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm Rem Mag chamberings and a 9/16 x 24 threaded barrel in .03-06, .300 Win Mag and .308 Win.