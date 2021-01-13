The Load

Triple-fours aren’t finicky so I never really did much load development. All my .444s like the following, with all shooting it very well. I never deviate from it because I never saw the need. Sure, I shoot different cast bullets, anything from 300 to 330 grains but I always use H335 as my propellant and I always size my cast bullets 0.432″ for utmost accuracy. I always use a LEE Factory Crimp — I think it makes a difference.

When using Remington brass, I use 56 grains of H335. For Starline brass, which they started making a few years ago, I use 55 grains of H335, due to the brass being thicker.

Velocity runs around 2,150 FPS, depending on barrel length and has all the smackdown power you need for anything in the U.S. Large Standard Rifle primers are used, usually Winchester. My two favorite molds are an LBT 330-grain LFNGC (long flat-nose gas check) design and an MP Molds 300-grain HP GC (hollow point gas check) design.

The LBT solid is great when deep penetration is needed, while the HP GC from MP Molds is great for soft-skinned game like whitetail, or mule deer. I’ve used both on whitetail, and deer don’t travel far after being struck with either one.