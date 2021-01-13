A Near-Fatal Case
During the early ’90s, I contracted a severe case of Marlinitis. According to the proprietor of my local gun shop, it was one of the worst cases he’d ever seen. Fortunately, he kept a steady flow of new and used Marlins trickling into his shop. The staff started stashing every Marlin entering the shop for me, my case was so severe.
Seems the more Marlins I bought, the better the shop owner and I both felt, compassionate guy he is. The guns perking me up the most were pre-safety Marlins. Configuration or caliber didn’t matter at first. After developing a resistance to 336s in .30-30 and .35 Remington, I went for the heavier stuff. I can’t remember the order, but I know there were .356 and .375 Winchesters, along with 1895s in .45-70 and the .444 Marlin mixed in.