Majority of gun owners feel safer with gun in home

In the meantime, I went online and ordered a half-dozen grip escutcheon screw sets from Brownell’s, an outfit that has come to my rescue more than once. Happy to say I’ve used a couple of those on other little projects but this was to be the project of all projects.



One thing about elk antler is that the interior is very porous and can even become pulpy if it’s exposed to the elements too long. It has also been known to be too soft to take a screw set, but I found a solution by mixing up some epoxy and spreading it carefully over and into the pores, like butter. Use a metal or plastic putty knife for this and allow the epoxy to set overnight.



I headed to the hardware, picked up several sheets of sandpaper, with grains ranging from 120- to 1000-grit. I discovered a new use for my electric sander and that helped cut down rough prep time.



I next began the final rough shaping, with 150-grit sandpaper, taking off only tiny amounts of surface material at a time. I remembered what my pal, Raj Singh, owner of Eagle Grips (I own several sets and I have no intention of doing a project like this again; one cannot out-do the master!) had said about antler and horn. It is essentially bone, and it sure was hard enough.



I would take off a bit, then place the blank on the grip frame to gauge my progress. This takes a while, so patience is a necessity if not a virtue.



Once the grip matches up with the frame, final work begins with 400- and 600-grit sandpaper. A little here, a bit there, take off a sharp edge, smooth a corner. Then comes the buff, and I did this mainly by hand with the 1,000-grit paper, using a very fast back-and-forth stroke that polishes elk antler superbly.



For an added touch, I used a buffing wheel on my Dremel to finish the polish job.