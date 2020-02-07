More Than Just Guns

While new guns get the attention at SHOT Show, there’s much more to be seen — like Galco’s new Jak Slide 2.0 belt holster, using a combination of Kydex and leather.

A follow-up to the original all-leather Jak Slide, it rides between the belt and pants, holding compact and full-size pistols securely and in position for easy access and fast presentation.

The hybrid construction allows the Kydex to keep the holster pocket open after the draw for easy re-holstering, while the leather provides a comfortable feel with a classy look.

https://www.galcogunleather.com/jak-slide-2-0-belt-holster_8_4_1493.html