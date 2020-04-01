Pug Ugly

Made from plastic, steel and with a pressed sheet metal action cover, the shotgun will not win any beauty contests. I have no problem with this as it was designed from the ground-up as a fighting shotgun — and fighting is never pretty.

The KSG has an overall length of 26.1″ with an unloaded weight of 6.9 lbs. and cylinder bore barrel of 18.5″. My early example is marked for 2-3/4″ shells but current versions are chambered for 3″ shells. No sights are included.

Being a bullpup, the shells are inserted at the rear of the shotgun. A selector switch between the two mag tubes has three positions. Pushed to the right side (as viewed from the top), it blocks feeding from the left tube. Pushed to the left, shells are fed from the right tube. When set in the center, both tubes are blocked from feeding. Shells are ejected downward from the loading port.

The safety is a standard cross bolt type. Pushed to the left is “safe,” pushed to the right is “fire.” The action release is conveniently located at the front of the trigger guard and is ambidextrous.

A 12″ T-marked Picatinny rail sits above the barrel and a 6″ rail is molded into the forearm. Trigger pull is approximately 5 lbs.