Pick Your Poison
With the two magazine tubes, two different types of shells can be loaded, e.g., buckshot in one and slugs in the other. Under no circumstances should a less-lethal round be loaded in one magazine with lethal ammo in the other. Under stress there is simply too much of a chance of inadvertently selecting the wrong magazine.
Due to its compact size, the KSG is ideal for home-defense and any place where space is at a premium such as an RV. The short length also makes it easy to use from a modified retention position.
Demonstrating it to a private shotgun class, one attendee said it extended far enough a gun grabber (not the Feinstein type) could still seize it. I told him it was possible but the easiest solution would be to pull the trigger, work the action and repeat as necessary.