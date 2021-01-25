Tim McCoy — Movie Star

To learn Timothy John Fitzgerald McCoy — “Tim McCoy” — is one of Jim Martin’s heroes comes as no surprise. While the life of Tim McCoy is too complex to fully cover, he was a man worthy of emulation.

Inspired by Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show he took a train west, ending up breaking horses in Nebraska then drifting into Wyoming to work on cattle ranches. In 1909 cattle drives, rustling and range wars were still a thing.

While riding the range, McCoy often met Arapahoe Indians. Unlike most cowboys, McCoy wanted to get to know the tall, quiet Arapahos and made it a priority to learn their universal sign language.

McCoy’s relationship with the Arapaho blossomed into powerful friendships as he became entwined in their beautiful and complex culture. At the time, many of the warriors who fought against Custer were still alive and McCoy listened to their stories of the old ways. McCoy became like a son or nephew to many of the old warriors and was even adopted into the tribe. Because of his bravery and friendship, they gave him the name High Eagle, an honor McCoy treasured to his deathbed.

The movie industry was still in its fledgling stage. A Hollywood production company wanted to make an epic about the old wagon trains and needed Indians, lots of them. Word of Tim McCoy and his friendship with the Arapaho had reached Hollywood so he was approached with the idea of hiring hundreds of Indians as extras. McCoy agreed, provided the Arapaho were treated with respect and compensated fairly.

Eventually, the movie producers didn’t just want Arapahos in their movies — they wanted an authentic cowboy. Tim McCoy was it.

McCoy shared the screen with John Wayne, Walter Brennen and Buck Jones. McCoy’s steely-eyed stare, tall, wide-brimmed hat, and quick draw earned him the admiration of countless children (and adults) across America — so much so Wheaties featured McCoy on their cereal box.

McCoy was authentic in his shooting ability and lightning on the draw. He was captured on film drawing and firing in 0.25 seconds.

After a stint in the army in WWII, McCoy gave up acting, sold his Wyoming ranch, moved east, and then southwest to the Nogales, Arizona region. He passed away at the age of 86 on January 29, 1978.

Jim Martin’s tribute revolver touches on some of the highlights of Tim McCoy’s life. Movie names and dates are emblazoned on the cylinder, frame and barrel. Two of the military medals McCoy was awarded are engraved on the top of the frame. McCoy’s Rafter H-E Connected brand, his full name, birth and death dates as well as “High Eagle,” McCoy’s

Arapaho name, decorate the back strap. The grips feature a relief of McCoy’s signature hat and the head of an eagle.

Like the life of Tim McCoy, the revolver is an amalgamation. The frame, trigger guard and back strap were manufactured for American Western Arms. The barrel, cylinder and inner workings are Second Generation Colt SAA components. The imitation antique ivory grips were made by Martin with Bar S Tru Ivory and cut to a flat bottom configuration to provide a natural pointing ability for hip shooting. The nickel-plated revolver sports a 7.5″ barrel and is chambered in .44 Special.