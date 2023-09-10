“Shoot again!” I bellowed, with no one nearby to zipper my mouth. Silence might have improved the outcome. His first shot had clearly missed. And the poor fellow was still closing the bolt on a second round when the elk left. “We’ll get him,” I cooed unconvincingly.

Firing fast without aim is pointless. So is firing too late. To seize every chance, you must use time efficiently, wasting neither thought nor movement.

While recoil wedges some delay between shots, a hunter should be able run their bolt action fast enough and smoothly enough to come out of recoil ready to fire again. Savage has just made it easier.

The new Impulse straight-pull rifle absolves you of rotating the bolt. A quick back-and-forth flick of your hand is enough to extract, eject, chamber another round and lock the bolt. Six ball bearings in the bolt head — “Hexlock” — are thrust outward by a spring-loaded rod to engage a recessed barrel extension as the bolt comes into battery. With the bolt handle fully forward, there’s no way they can retract, no way the bolt can budge. Once shoved to its forward position, the bolt can’t be pulled (or accidentally bumped) out of battery. Firing releases the mechanism for a fast reload. To unlock the bolt manually, you thumb a tab on the bolt’s tail. This tab, or button, is also a cocking indicator; it does not tell you whether or not the chamber is loaded.