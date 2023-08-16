Marlin 1895 SBL

“We’re mighty proud of it,” said Mark Gurney. “But it’s not a Ruger Marlin. It’s a Marlin.”

That’s as concise an intro to the SBL (stainless big-loop) rifle as you’ll get from the company that bought Marlin after the bankruptcy auction of the Remington Outdoor Corp. Marlin had been acquired by Remington Arms in December, 2007, pulling it into The Freedom Group, an investment consortium. Two years after closing Marlin’s H&R plant in Gardner, Mass. in 2008, Remington shuttered the main Marlin works in North Haven, Conn., moving production to Ilion, NY. The quality of Marlin lever rifles fell off. A production chief told me: “North Haven’s old machinery had been nursed by long-time workers, not all of whom came to Ilion. Much tooling was worn out or hard to re-install. Remington had no history with lever rifles. Our learning curve was steep.”

In July, 2020, Remington filed for its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in two years. That fall, Judge Clifton R. Jessup, Jr. of the Northern District of Alabama approved the sale of Remington’s non-Marlin firearms business to the Roundhill Group for $13 million. Ruger got Marlin for $28.3 million.

Ruger’s intent? Use lean manufacturing methods to build traditional Marlin lever rifles to original or higher standards of quality. Quite a task! Ruger CEO Chris Killoy and VP Mickey Wilson had visited Ilion before 2020’s auction. A prompt move was imperative; winter was in the wings. Ruger’s engineers arrived to plan extraction of 40,000-lb. loads, take the measure of tooling to be transferred and ready it for the 650-mile journey. The destination was Ruger’s Mayodan, N.C. plant, where the company builds most of its bolt-action American rifles and its AR-556.

In November, Darryl Freeman, facilities chief at Mayodan, kept decommissioning crews working overtime to accomplish a two-month job in one. They did — finishing December 9 just as snow came to Ilion. The 150 tractor-trailer loads included 450-odd pallets of unfinished and out-of-spec parts. At its new digs, Marlin would be assigned a 105×180-foot cell bringing parts in a compact loop through 53 steps in lever-rifle manufacture. Materials would be fed and people stationed to make the most efficient use of space and movement.

Bruce Rozum, whom I knew when he’d headed R&D at Marlin, had moved to Ruger’s Newport, NH as chief engineer. Now he tapped North Haven’s auto-CAD drawings to design a hybrid production model holding CNC tolerances of 0.002″ on a rifle developed 125 years ago.