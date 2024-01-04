Big Gun, Little Gun

The Classic

My original M19 has been in use for well over 50 years with nary a problem, however most of my loads have been with cast bullets. In 1967 S&W made two significant changes to the M19/Combat Magnum. They round butted the grip frame and cut the barrel lengths to 2-1/2″ making it much easier to conceal. The first report I saw of this sixgun was by Skeeter Skelton. He said “I like it.”

The original M19 was dropped in 1999 with a special run, the M19-8 chambered in .38 Special in 2000. This is a very rare M19 with just over 200 being manufactured. The stainless version — the M66, arrived in 1975 and lasted until 2004. Now both are back with the M66 Combat Magnum arriving last year and now the M19-9.

It took 20 years but our patience has finally paid off; the M19 Combat Magnum is back. The original was available in Bright Blue or nickel. Although the original guns from 1955 to 1957 were cataloged as Combat Magnums they were not marked as such. This resurrected version is the M19 Classic and has a Bright Blue finish representative of the original, but it differs in that it is marked on the left side of the barrel “Combat Magnum” and the barrel length is 4.25″ instead of 4″ as on the original. The official model number is 19-9 — meaning there have been nine changes since the M19 arrived nearly 65 years ago.

Except for the relatively unnoticed increase in barrel length and the 21st Century internal changes common to all S&W sixguns, this latest version looks much like the original. One difference not immediately noticeable is the fact the grip frame is round butted and the grips themselves are of the round-butt to square-butt configuration.

Sights are excellent consisting of a fully adjustable black rear sight mated up with a red ramp front sight. Cylinder and frame are both carbon steel while the barrel is stainless steel. Weight is just over 37 oz.

I shot it with a variety of .38 Special and .357 Magnum loads from Buffalo Bore, Hornady and Black Hills with all loads performing well. With Black Hills .38 Specials, both the 125-gr. JHP and the 100-gr. Honey Badger ATX put five rounds in 1-1/4″ at 20 yards with muzzle velocities of 900 fps and 1,050 respectively.

My most used .357 Magnum load is the Black Hills 125-gr. JHP. It’s my turkey hunting load, and with an accurate sixgun it’s no problem to take the head off a turkey with it. In the newest M19 it clocks 1,350 fps and groups 1-3/8″. A most interesting alternative is the Buffalo Bore .38 Special 150-gr. Hard Cast Wadcutter. At 935 fps (plus excellent accuracy) it makes a very good “anti-personnel” load.

I’ve been shooting M19s since the early 1960s. This latest version does not have as smooth an action as my original, however, it’s stronger and shoots better and is most assuredly more comfortable — so much so in fact I don’t have to mostly shoot .38 Specials — .357s will get the nod most of the time. I don’t question the sixgun standing up to heavy doses of them.