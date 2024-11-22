Huntin’ And Shootin’ Pals

If there is a common thread among “gun people” it would be how we enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s in the field, at the range, on a ridge or around a campfire. With some suitable libations, we can solve the world’s problems, figure out what’s wrong with folks who dislike us, and disagree without being disagreeable.

My longtime pal Brian Lull was back early from his seasonal job in Alaska and wanted to go hunting. I told him to bring along his Ruger 22/45 MK III, as I’d never had the chance to fire it, and wanted to compare it to my own MK IV in terms of balance and accuracy. We set up camp at a spot we’d been to many times in the past in the mountains west of Naches, Washington. It was in the area where my dad graduated from high school in 1940 while my granddad was supervising construction of the original Forest Service ranger station there.