Hornady 6mm ARC

When Hornady introduced its new 6mm Advanced Rifle Cartridge (ARC), it was a total surprise to both the industry and consumers.

Quietly developed for a U.S. Department of Defense entity seeking to replace its current .308-based rifle platform, Hornady engineers went to work to “produce the most flexible cartridge possible within the limits of the AR-15 system.” The result was the 6mm ARC.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a new round touted as a gamechanger for America’s favorite firearm, so we dug deeper into what makes the 6mm ARC different.