Handloading Season

In years past, it used to be the annual arrival of the L.L. Bean catalog in late summer or early autumn, which signaled the looming hunting season, but nowadays, my calendar and clock run on a different schedule, and the year officially gets rolling when Hodgdon’s Annual Manual arrives in my mailbox.

This magazine format publication was, and remains, a stroke of genius and an indispensable resource at the loading bench. I’ve got copies dating back several years, with literally thousands of load recommendations for my favorite calibers except one — the .300 Savage. This omission I cannot explain.

I’ve written about the Annual Manual before, but this year’s edition deserves a re-visit because, for the past two years, it spans 192 pages (about 24 more than in the past), with some interesting articles, a new burn rate chart, descriptions of various propellants and— did I mention this? — thousands of load recommendations.

When other powder or bullet companies might do an updated hardcover loading manual every four or five years (or longer), the Annual Manual is out every year. Sure, a lot of the data is repeated from year to year, but invariably, this magazine provides brand new data for new calibers and new propellants.

So, here’s how this works. Usually, by the end of each year, I’ve got a bunch of empty brass in various calibers out in the workshop, gathering dust and waiting until the mercury starts climbing again. I may load up two or three cartridge batches in a single sitting, and this year will be no different.

On my bench, as this is written, are several boxes worth of empty, trimmed and tumbled .308 Winchester brass, at least 50 empties in .32 H&R Magnum, a box worth of .45 Colt empties, some .30-06 Springfield and some empty .41 Magnum casings waiting for the remainder of my 200-grain LSWC pills before I order a couple of hundred 215-grainers. I also have a cardboard box containing an estimated 200-plus empties in .45 ACP into which I’ll be pressing 230-grain plated roundnose bullets, as it’s been a while since I had the chance to do some serious spring training with my 1911s.

I’m not at all sure which bunch I’ll start on, though I do want to get those .45s back in the box. Daylight hours are beginning to gradually stretch, the sun is rising a bit more to the north every morning, and I plan on spending some serious range time between firewood treks to rebuild my stove supply.

And in the middle of this will be my 2023 edition of the Annual Manual, with its easily read data. I strongly recommend getting a copy. You’ll soon be earmarking pages, circling loads that work well with your gun and have it within easy reach at the bench.