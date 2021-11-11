Handguns and bears

Black Bears Rule

Back when I was in my mid-teens one of the popular hook-and-bullet periodicals ran a lengthy article how the previous summer in Alaska was marked by several bear attacks. Nasty encounters with grizzly bears are hardly new occurrences, but what made this article different, as I recall, was that it dealt primarily with black bear problems.

More than ten years ago, a man walking his dog near his vacation cabin at Lake Wenatchee — a popular spot for Washington recreationalists — was mauled by a black bear. It was a September encounter, when bears have been fattening up on ripe berries, and at this time of year, we’re talking about hundreds of pounds of pure fury if they’re grouchy.

There have been reports of black bears killing people, but it is such a rare event one might consider it almost non-existent. There’s nothing to fear — until it happens.

When I was 16, I hiked along the east side of Mount Rainier National Park with a couple of friends. First night on the trail, some people in the next camp started yelling, and when we rushed to see what was happening, a rather burly bruin was making its way back into the brush. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but such encounters can turn bad in a heartbeat.

New Jersey has seen its share of black bear problems in recent years. In states where hunting has been curtailed, bears have occasionally passed the “nuisance” stage and in some cases have become genuine problems, especially when family dogs are involved.

All of this has convinced me to take nothing for granted and while it’s nice to hear from the experts insisting one needs only to do “this” or “that” if they encounter a black bear in the woods, there is always the exception to the “general rule” and I don’t plan to be the exception. Thus, my “several ounces of prevention” personal safety rule — call it an insurance policy.

A .41 Magnum, 210-grain JHP can leave the muzzle of my Blackhawk at more than 1,500 fps, with more than 1,100 ft. lbs. of energy. My personal handloads aren’t quite as stout, but my Blackhawk has accounted for two of the three deer I dispatched with handguns, so it just might make an impression on the rare bear that gets up on the wrong side of bed some morning.