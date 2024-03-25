The 360 Buckhammer

Range Time

At the range, I was pleasantly surprised with the accuracy of this straight-wall cartridge using round-nose bullets that have been around long before I was born. Honestly, I wasn’t anticipating 100-yard groups inside an inch-and-a-half. The Encore shot very well even when I moved out to 150 and 200 yards. With hunting plans in Macedonia and Hungary, I gained confidence the combination of cartridge and T/C Encore would handle any situation.

My wife, Karen, and I would be hunting behind hounds in New Mexico for black bear so shots would be fairly close. The Henry would produce 2″ groups from 100 yards consistently. With an Ultradot optic on the BFR, I only shot out to 50 yards as I wasn’t expecting anything further on the bear hunt. Overall, I was pleased to see the 180-grain soft points perform well on the range and recoil was very manageable.

The majority of folks, me included, will not buy a 360 BKHM to punch holes in paper. I wanted to see how the cartridge would perform on big game — the real test. Sitting in a blind the first evening in Macedonia, a big boar appeared out of the brush to join a sounder feeding in the field.

From 120 yards, the 180-grain Core-Lokt bullet punched through both shoulders as the boar flinched and quickly ran out of sight. The guide said, “I know exactly where you hit him.” How do you know, I asked? “I saw blood gushing out of the entrance just behind the shoulder,” he replied. My first head of game with the 360 BKHM was headed for the skinning shed.

A couple of days later, we bumped into a water buffalo. Even with a touch of uncertainty, I felt a well-placed shot with the 180 Core-Lokt would do the trick. My experienced guide whispered in my ear, “Make the first shot count.” With a rock solid rest from 55 yards, the .35 caliber slug landed just a tick behind the shoulder. The big bovine took three steps and fell. The guide was impressed — I wasn’t far behind.

We spent the next few days in pursuit of red stag. It was pre-rut and the stags were not chasing girls yet. They were also deep in the forest and we had difficulty locating them. On the final day of our hunt, we luckily found a decent stag with a large group of hinds.

Thanks to a good steady rest, the 180-grain bullet passed through both shoulders making an exit. The 400-lb. stag didn’t make it 40 yards, providing a quick recovery. With this much penetration on large animals, the 360 Buckhammer is going to easily handle any big whitetail buck roaming the woods.

Later Karen and I went to New Mexico for the bear hunt. While shots are somewhat anti-climactic, watching and listening to the hounds at work is a large part of the experience. Karen took her bear with the Henry X Model without issue. Being a dyed-in-the-wool handgun hunter, I opted for the BFR revolver in their long-cylinder version. The hefty revolver topped with an Ultradot Gen 2 red dot was an ideal handgun for this opportunity. The 360 Buckhammer was responsible for filling our black bear tags and sending us back home with two nice bear hides.