Guv Goobered Big Time

One thing about covering gun politics that never gets tiring is being able to observe, and then report, just how extreme some politicians can get when they try to hammer down on Second Amendment rights and reveal their true nature.

Try this on for size: When nationally known 20-something anti-gunner (and one time media darling) David Hogg says a gun control scheme is over the line, it’s probably time to step back, take a deep breath and go for what’s behind door number two. But that’s not what New Mexico’s Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did last month when she literally suspended the Second Amendment in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County, drawing loud criticisms from gun rights activists, a call for impeachment and a handful of federal lawsuits on Second and Fourteenth Amendment grounds. Fox News reported all of this, as did other media.

This is the sort of thing which qualifies for the “Big Oops” award.

Further inflaming tempers, she responded to a reporter’s question about constitutional issues by stating “No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute.” Well, that’s her view, and a myopic one it is.

Liberal California Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu went on social media with this: “I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.”

It was a bit after Lieu’s message appeared on “X” (formerly Twitter) that Hogg weighed in, almost verbatim: “I support gun safety but there is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.”

Were they operating off the same script, in an effort to make it appear that some gun control extremists have their limits? Perhaps they were stunned that one of their own would so brazenly cross into the toxic waste dump of gun control.

A few critics have theorized Lujan Grisham was floating a trial balloon to see just how far she could push the envelope. Anti-gunners learn from such endeavors, so they can push a little farther next time if they aren’t completely shut down from the get-go.