Guns “Safety” 102 ½

The term is “camo-speak,” and it is definitely not complimentary; it is more in the nature of a fraud accusation and pretty much labeling something an outright lie.

They’re all part of the canard, the gun prohibition lobbying groups, their buddies on Capitol Hill and in state legislatures, and especially those in the media who daily deal in the deliberate misidentification and wrongful portrayal of the ongoing effort to demonize guns, gun owners and the Second Amendment.

Throughout my career, I’ve watched this prevarication evolve from the acknowledged term of “gun control” to whatever the spin doctors suggested in an effort to make what they’re up to more acceptable to the rubes, er, voters. First, it became “gun safety,” and then “gun violence prevention,” followed by “gun responsibility” and more recently, “gun reform,” but it all smells the same, and if you step in it, you’ll need to scrape the soles of your shoes.

Certainly, some people have suggested my own use of the term “gun prohibition lobby” instead of “gun safety group” is misleading. However, once an individual or group crosses the line from simply regulating firearms to advocating for outright bans on an entire class of firearms (i.e., so-called “assault rifles”), it becomes a prohibition effort, not a mere control scheme, and proponents of said ban can’t wiggle their way out of it with semantics.

Go to your favorite search engine — Google is really good for this — and type “gun control” or “gun reform.” When I did in preparation for this column, one of the first things to pop up was a link to Michael Bloomberg’s “Everytown for Gun Safety” with a reference to the group’s latest camo-speak: “Gun Safety Policies Save Lives.” Well, maybe not so much, the data suggests.