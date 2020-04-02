Guide to the national political conventions

The Democratic National Convention will be held July 13-16 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the destination is deliberately political. The reason — the Badger State was one of those “taken for granted” by Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 and she lost there.

The convention will draw a reported 3,769 delegates. According to Wikipedia the nomination will be secured by the votes of 1,885 of those delegates. There will be speeches by the bushel and if you’re a gun owner concerned about protecting the Second Amendment, listen for these terms from any candidate, guest speaker and particularly the nominee: Gun Safety, Gun Reform and Gun Responsibility, especially if used in the same sentence with “while protecting Second Amendment rights.”

As if anybody mouthing this rhetoric in Milwaukee will have the slightest concept of Second Amendment rights. You’ve heard it before, “I support the Second Amendment, but …”