Giant Turtle Assaults Girlfriend, Man Robs Drug Store With Dog
Assault Critters
Handgun Control, Inc., should be proud of Dennis Amber. After all, the 45-year-old could have used a firearm to assault his girlfriend in her suburban Pittsburgh home. Instead, he used a 15 lb. snapping turtle, which he lugged to her house, then tried to persuade it to bite her.
The attack failed, possibly because Snappy’s full-auto sear was broken — or maybe Amber didn’t know how to work the “safety.” He was charged with assault anyway.
“Fire Superiority”
Los Angeles resident Ike Hudson might have considered the possibility of return fire when he pulled the trigger of his shotgun, but doubtless never dreamed — not in his worst nightmare — of the response he received. Now he’s suing for $339,875, claiming damage to his home, therapy costs, and a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hudson says he was armed on the night of May 3, 1992, as the L.A. riots raged, because he feared another man who was trying to grab his girlfriend. When two Compton P.D. officers knocked, he fired a shotgun blast through his door, wounding both cops.
They didn’t have to call for back-up, though. Behind them were several more police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and U.S. Marines who saw Hudson’s muzzle flash and immediately returned fire, blasting the house with 185 rounds of small-arms fire.
Hudson’s lawyer, B. Kwaku Duren, says his client fired accidentally. If the jury believes that, they’ll probably thrown in an extra $5 for fresh underwear, too.
Disney Technique
In San Diego’s community of Normal Heights, frequently referred to as “Abnormal Heights” by residents, a stick-up man employed the “Disney Technique” of robbery with more success.
The suspect walked into a Pay Less drug store with a leashed Doberman and threatened the clerk with “imminent bite.” While Fido growled and drooled, the suspect filled a bag with cameras and other goods, then fled with his accomplice in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Witnesses couldn’t say for sure if the Doberman was a Standard Sporting Canine of the dreaded “Assault Dobie,” which is known to be capable of rapid multiple bites.
Neither Senator Feinstein nor Senator Boxer were available to comment on whether or not this would lead to prohibitions against dogs with more than 10 teeth, or registration of dogs which are black, have military-style collars, and come equipped with a protruding “grip,” like the Doberman’s menacing-looking bobbed tail.
Certainly such animals have no legitimate sporting purpose, and enjoy no constitutional protection.
Regardless of the fallout from this incident, it is expected to simply fuel the already raging debate over concealable Schnauzers, said to be the “critter of choice” of terrorists and drug dealers.
You Just Can’t Rape A .38
Sneaking carefully up behind a pretty, blonde, and presumable helpless young woman, suspects Edward Monroe and David Kolander probably felt no fear, just excitement and eagerness to victimize their prey.
They doubtless didn’t expect any interference from the police. For one thing, how many cops could there be in a sleepy little burg like West Allis, Wisc.? Like jackals, they finally made their move, and got the answer to their question.
There was at least one cop in that part of West Allis: Pretty, blonde off-duty Officer Ann Marie Ziarnik, who proved not to be so helpless at all. She introduced them in turn to Mister Pistol, Mister Handcuffs, and Mister Asphalt. There were no “blonde jokes” allowed on the way to jail.
Surrender My What?
A defense attorney and the D.A. in Washoe County, Nev., struck a strange plea bargain awhile back with a man accused of exposing himself. The suspect had allegedly “flashed” a female skier out on the slopes, and absolutely refused to plead guilty to a charge of indecent exposure. He was allowed to cop a plea to “carrying a concealed weapon.”
The prosecuting attorney explained she had agreed to the unusual plea because the two charges carry exactly the same penalty. In Nevada, the law allows a plea to a fictitious charge in order to expedite a case. At the time, the legal meandering served its purpose.
But there are now several laws proposed which mandate that a person once convicted of weapons charges may be prohibited from possessing or carrying any weapons similar to the one used in the original crime.
This guy should pay close attention to Nevada’s legislative updates — and not be too quick to answer the door.
“Armed” Robbery
Would-be stick-up man Christopher Johnson has a certifiable case of Beantown Blues. He tried to rob the same Boston restaurant five times, and all he got for his efforts was … shot.
On his first four tries, Johnson entered the restaurant waving a handgun to get everybody’s attention, but minor problems — like everyone running out the back door — thwarted his robbery plans.
On his fifth and final attempt, Johnson threatened diners with a hidden “pistol” in his coat pocket. An exasperated employee finally took him seriously, and shot him.
A search revealed that this time, Johnson’s weapon was a hair brush. Police speculated he may have traded his real gun for drugs, having failed to score any cash.
Adding insult to injury, Johnson was tried and convicted for armed robbery despite the non-shooting status of his hairbrush. An appeals court upheld the conviction, stating in essence that since employees and patrons of the restaurant had been threatened by Johnson using a real gun on so many occasions, they reasonably assumed the last instance was a legitimate armed robbery. The armed robbery, the court opined, was in the eye of the beholder.
Johnson also learned two important lessons: if at first you don’t succeed maybe you should give it up, and the pen may be mightier than the sword, but a personal grooming device ain’t no match for a .357 Magnum.
Dangerous And Dumb
Hard put to call it a “professional job,” police in Sunnyvale, Calif., sought perpetrators which some called the Teenage Stupid Ninja Turtles.
Six short, squatty men dressed in black and wearing ski masks burst into the offices of Micronix Computer, Inc. Waving semiauto pistols, they took 12 employees hostage, fired two shots into a door — and then just stood there, looking around. After a brief, muffled conversation with each other, they left empty-handed.
Micronix officials were stumped for a motive. The business had no expensive stock, no money on the premises, and no involvement with secret government contracts. Police thought they might have simply gotten the wrong address.
Little White Hats
The lady looked like she knew what she was doing as she strolled into a gun store in Naples, Fla. Stepping right up to the handgun counter, she closely and conscientiously checked out every firearm on display. Frowning, she finally turned to the proprietor and revealed the cause of her puzzlement.
“Do you keep any good guns in stock?” she asked. “These all look like those bad guns I keep seeing on television.”
Well, there are these little pink ones that only shoot gummy-bears …
Wine With Your Colt?
In Alice Springs, Australia, a group of 15 Aborigines are reported to have attacked and beaten three police officers. Their weapons were frozen kangaroo tails. By the time reinforcements arrived to make arrests, the suspects had eaten the evidence.
Note: Don’t try this with firearms, although a properly marinated Claro walnut stock might be pretty tasty. And those french-fried Franchis, well …
Pepperoni-Popper
Dale Tipton thinks he was only protecting his life in the most reasonable way possible. Pizza Hut says he violated company policy. For preventing a robbery — and possibly his own murder — the pizza deliveryman was fired.
Tipton pulled up to deliver a pizza in Hutchinson, Kan., and found three male suspects waiting to rob him. When one brandished a gun, Tipton jumped back into his car and sped away. A few seconds later, he realized he had driven into a dead end and was trapped unless he turned around and “ran the gauntlet” past the suspects.
Then Tipton remembered — he had been target shooting the day before, and his unloaded semiauto rifle was still in the car.
“I spun the vehicle around and pulled the rifle out from under the back seat and put it across my chest and made a big show of it. As soon as they saw it, they were trucking,” the delivery man recalled.
Having won the game of “Mine’s Bigger Than Yours,” Tipton drove away as the suspects burned shoe leather. He was more than a little disappointed to learn he had saved his life, the company’s cash and a big pepperoni pizza, but lost his job.
Pizza Hut forbids its drivers to carry weapons, and mandates that employees must cooperate with robbery suspects.
Local police pointed out that Tipton did absolutely nothing illegal.
A New Nickname Now
Police in Omaha, Neb., thought their burglary suspect was just another break-and-enter man with bad luck. They didn’t realize they were dealing with a true medical pioneer, a fearless experimenter on the cutting edge of surgical technique. Their suspect had successfully removed one of his testicles with a .45 ACP round.
At the scene of a store burglary, investigators found copious amounts of blood but no explanation of how the injury occurred. Shrugging, they collected samples for a blood match, drew up an affidavit to obtain a blood sample from a known local suspect, and went looking for him.
They didn’t have far to look, as they found him undergoing some rather sensitive surgery at a local hospital. It seems our villain was playing with a .45 auto he found at the scene. While practicing his “quick draw” technique pulling the pistol from his waistband, he unintentionally squeezed off a round which not-too-neatly carried away one of the family jewels.
A good blood sample, the loot, the gun, and the “jewel” were recovered.
Smelly Robbery
Cincinnati police had a pretty good description of a robbery suspect wanted for stickups in three local restaurants. The only comment from witnesses they couldn’t figure out was a description of the suspect’s weapon as a “really funny-looking derringer.” All seemed to feel it was a real gun, but there was definitely something strange about it.
With the arrest of Ivery Johnson, 28 the riddle was solved. He was carrying the “weapon” at the time of his arrest. It was a derringer shaped Avon perfume bottle.
Oops, Wrong Victim
Reginald Jordan of New Brunswick, New Jersey, was charged with committing a murder in the course of a robbery but it wasn’t the murder of his intended victim.
The 23-year-old would-be stickup man and two accomplices had mugged a young man for $150 and a gold chain when Jordan apparently decided to kill him anyway.
The robbery victim waited until the last split second, then ducked when Jordon fired. The shot hit one of Jordan’s cronies in the head, killing him. The other gangster fled, perhaps worried he might be next. Jordan may have problems recruiting new gang members in the future.
Six-Shooter Vs. Six-Pack
When a lone gunman burst into a convenience store in Seattle, he apparently thought all he had to do was fire a few shots into the cigarette machine to intimidate Mahomed, the night clerk. But Mahomed, remembering the TV jingle about how “Pepsi hits the spot,” gave it a new literal meaning. He opened up on the crook with hurled 12 oz. cans of Pepsi Cola.
The stunned robber, pelted with Pepsi staggered backward but then regained the offensive, firing another shot at Mahomed. Mahomed stood his ground and this time was joined by a friend in firing Pepsi cans at the shooter.
After another fusillade of gunfire Mahomed and his buddy had to seek cover and found themselves crouching behind a virtual arsenal: an entire stack of six-packs of Pepsi. They re-armed and continued firing away until the robber fled the store empty-handed.
With a badge and a carload of one-liter soft drinks, this guy could bring crime in Seattle to a crisp, refreshing standstill.
Banned Flag
Rick Sansoni seems like an American Handgunner kind of guy, though he’s not too popular with his neighbors. For over 20 years, he’s been celebrating national holidays by flying the American flag from the top of his condominium in San Rafael, Calif. But now that could cost him financial penalties, and ultimately perhaps, his home.
Rick recently received notice from the condo complex property manager that future display of the colors will cost him $50 for the first offense and up to $400 for a fourth violation. A letter from John Sirrine, the property manager, asked that Sansoni “… please be considerate of your neighbors and protect the value of your home: by not flying the red, white and blue. Sirrine was not available for further comment.
It is speculated that other residents exercised a fine print clause in their owners agreement to complain about Sansoni’s politically incorrect support of archaic American values.
Why, this display could even be construed as praise for (shudder!) patriotism! What if children should see it?
“The 10 Ring” is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark had done, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.