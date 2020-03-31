Glass On Guns

Next come optics on the guns. Of course most sporting rifles nowadays come drilled and tapped for scope mounting. This genre of rifle is a no brainer but how about vintage military rifles? Most have open rear sights and less-than-target-grade fronts. For instance, I’m sweet on M1 .30 Carbines. Of course they all come with peep rear sights but there is a better way to make them accurate shooters.

This is where the Scout Rifle movement has helped. The current Inland Mfg. Company of Ohio, makers of new M1 .30 Carbines, offers a handguard with rail. I bought a 4X Leupold Scout Scope, mounted it on their rail handguard and now have a “Scout M1 Carbine.” It makes a delightful plinker/small game carbine.