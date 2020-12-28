Fun with black powder revolvers

Troubles

The second learning experience also came before shooting the gun. The barrel on this and most black powder revolvers is locked on with a wedge through both sides of the barrel and the base pin which the cylinder rides on. The wedge has a piece of spring steel to keep it in place. To clean the gun, you need to take the barrel off. Squeeze the little tab on the right side and pull the wedge out from the left. This is what you’re supposed to do, but I couldn’t budge it.

It became obvious from YouTube and various black powder forums I’m not alone in encountering this issue. I solved my problem with a bit of judicious Dremel grinding.

For gun powder, I bought Pyrodex. Pietta’s handbook recommends 17 grains of Pyrodex with a .36 caliber round ball. It is also recommended to shoot a blank cap on each cylinder prior to loading the gun for real. This is to burn out any oil left from cleaning, or in my case, manufacturing. The caps go on a device at the back of each cylinder called the nipple. Pressing a cap on each nipple and firing it was a simple task.

When you load a black powder muzzleloader, the powder goes in first, followed by the ball, then something to keep the powder blast from lighting off adjacent cylinders — bad news if it happens. After using the cotton patches from the starter kit, we switched to Bore Butter patches. They were more difficult to compress in the chambers, and they flew down range so far, they added extra holes in our targets. Bore Butter not only does the job of containing the burning powder in each chamber but aids in cleaning the gun.

The percussion caps split upon firing and can fall between the hammer and frame. Just watch for it and dump it if it happens by turning the revolver upside down while carefully keeping the muzzle pointed downrange.