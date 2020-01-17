Nine-shot Nostalgia

We received the following correspondence from reader Marc Nicholson via email:

“I did a double-take when I saw Dave Workman's article ‘Of All Things Christmas’ (Insider Online, Dec. 20).

“In the early '70's I was gifted my uncle's H&R model 923. It has a shorter barrel and slightly different grip than the author's 922 but the removable 9-shot cylinder, sights, and pretty much everything else is the same. Mine too is a veteran of many raccoon hunts, as well as dispatching woodchucks that dug up the yard. I remember very well a ‘make it or stink,’ head shot on a surprise close encounter with a skunk.