“I don’t need another flashlight,” said no one ever.

New from Streamlight, a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, the Dualie 3AA Color-Rite Flashlight provides the option of bright, white light or high CRI light with Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology® for true color recognition in industrial, automotive and other applications.

The compact, high-performance, hand-held LED flashlight is powered by AA batteries, so you don’t have to dig around your junk drawer looking for a charging cord.

It’s safety-rated for use in Division 1 environments faced by many professionals; it is also ATEX and IECEx-certified for use in Zone 0 locations and InMetro approved.