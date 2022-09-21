Streamlight Dualie
3AA Color-Rite Light
2-in-1 LED Flashlight
“I don’t need another flashlight,” said no one ever.
New from Streamlight, a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, the Dualie 3AA Color-Rite Flashlight provides the option of bright, white light or high CRI light with Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology® for true color recognition in industrial, automotive and other applications.
The compact, high-performance, hand-held LED flashlight is powered by AA batteries, so you don’t have to dig around your junk drawer looking for a charging cord.
It’s safety-rated for use in Division 1 environments faced by many professionals; it is also ATEX and IECEx-certified for use in Zone 0 locations and InMetro approved.
The Streamlight Dualie offers three output modes: a spot beam for distance illumination, a soft, wide flood beam to illuminate work areas and aid in true color recognition, and a combined spot and flood beam.
The high CRI beam is ideal for any task that requires exacting attention to detail, like auto detailing or gunsmithing.
The new light’s spot beam provides 225 lumens and 8,000 candela over a 179-meter beam distance, while the flood beam delivers 175 lumens, 380 candela, and a 39-meter beam distance.
The two beams can be activated simultaneously by depressing both switches. The combined spot and flood beams offer 320 lumens, 7,000 candela and a 167-meter beam distance. Separate dual head switches allow for easy user activation of either function.
Additional Specs:
• Impact- and chemical-resistant polymer resin exterior
• Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens
• IP67-rated for dust-tight and waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
• Run time: 8 hours (spot mode); 8.5 hours (flood mode); and 5 hours (combined mode)
• Batteries: Three(3) AA size alkaline or lithium batteries (not included)
• Weight: 6.6 oz.
• Length: 7 inches
• Color: High visibility yellow; ATEX/IECEx and InMetro models are available in international safety orange.
• MSRP: $75-$95
• Limited Lifetime Warranty