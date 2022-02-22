Otis Technology Tactical Cleaning Kit
Don’t let the name fool you. The Otis tactical all-in-one cleaning kit isn’t just for tactical uses. It’s been a lifesaver for me when I need an odd-sized brush or something compact for travel or to pack in my range bag.
The Otis Technology Tactical Kit comes in a 4″ x 4″ x 2.5″ lightweight soft case and includes everything you need to maintain pistols, rifles and shotguns. The small case has a place for everything with spots for each of the six bore brushes and holders for everything else. Included in each kit is the following:
- 100% Cotton 2″ and 3″ patches (10 each)
- 3 slotted patch tips
- 2 patch savers
- Six firearm-specific bronze bore brushes (.22/.223, .270, .30/.308/.30-06/.30-30, .38/9mm, .45 cal, 12 gauge)
- 8″ and 30″ aircraft grade Memory-Flex cables and thread connector
- 34″ aircraft grade Memory-Flex cable (5-40 thread) with slotted tip (small enough to clean .17 caliber firearms)
- Small and large obstruction removers
- T-handle for cable attachment
- Chamber flag
- 5 fl. Oz. Shooter’s Choice FP-10 Lubricant Elite CLP
This kit’s greatest value lies in its portability and wide range of uses — it’s also a great gift!