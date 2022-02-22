Otis Technology Tactical Cleaning Kit

The Otis Technology Tactical Kit comes in a 4″ x 4″ x 2.5″ lightweight soft case and includes everything you need to maintain pistols, rifles and shotguns. The small case has a place for everything with spots for each of the six bore brushes and holders for everything else. Included in each kit is the following:

100% Cotton 2″ and 3″ patches (10 each)

3 slotted patch tips

2 patch savers

Six firearm-specific bronze bore brushes (.22/.223, .270, .30/.308/.30-06/.30-30, .38/9mm, .45 cal, 12 gauge)

8″ and 30″ aircraft grade Memory-Flex cables and thread connector

34″ aircraft grade Memory-Flex cable (5-40 thread) with slotted tip (small enough to clean .17 caliber firearms)

Small and large obstruction removers

T-handle for cable attachment

Chamber flag

5 fl. Oz. Shooter’s Choice FP-10 Lubricant Elite CLP

This kit’s greatest value lies in its portability and wide range of uses — it’s also a great gift!

MSRP: $54.99