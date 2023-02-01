Hornady has become equally known for its security products as its ammunition.

New for 2023, the Dual-Lid Lock Box allows you to secure two handguns, your firearm and ammo, or any two items, securely and separately in one keyed-alike, space-saving box.

It’s made from durable 16-gauge steel housing with a premium foam interior and includes a steel security cable. A built-in handle folds out for ease of transporting.

The two separate locked compartments meet TSA’s requirement for transporting ammo and firearm separately. However, it’s always important to check TSA regulations and airline policies before traveling with any portable safe and brush up on any local, state and federal laws for firearm storage and transport not only for your destination but any areas you may be traveling through.

The Hornady Dual-Lid Lock Box weighs 5.5 pounds, and its overall dimensions are 11″W x 10″D x 2″ H. Individual compartment dimensions are noted in the image below.

MSRP: $57.99

Hornady.com/Security