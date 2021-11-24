HITS Arms G3 Real Dry Fire Laser Bullets

What makes these different? The G3 laser bullets save time and energy. The “bullet” stays in the chamber. There’s no chasing rounds cast upon the kitchen or living room floor during a training session. No kids or dogs picking them up either…

The real value is in working with another. In example, I struggle with anticipating recoil when shooting pistol. A commonly used, effective drill is having someone load a magazine with both live and dummy rounds. You don’t know the order of the live and dummy rounds, or the number of each. If you jump or jerk the trigger with a dummy round, it is obvious you are still expecting the recoil. Adding a laser to this process will give you and your instructor a better idea of exactly where your shot would have hit in comparison to the live rounds.

Though the list cost is much higher, you can purchase individual HITS Arms Laser Bullets for around $70 each. They don’t require a software to use, though they are compatible with several apps.