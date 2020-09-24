Churchill 512 Cowboy
Manufactured for EAA by the Turkish-based Akker shotgun company, the 12-gauge Churchill 512 Cowboy is pure eye candy for anybody with even a touch of nostalgia. And while it looks like a traditional Coach gun, the Churchill 512 Cowboy is a notch or two above those old street howitzers.
For starters, there are no exposed hammers. However, there are interchangeable Mobil choke tubes in the dual 18.5" barrels chambered for 3" shells, which are beautifully finished and contrast well with the oil-rubbed and checkered walnut stock and beaver-style forend with plunger-style latch. Further, the color cased steel receiver is engraved on both sides with the depiction of a two-horsepower stagecoach. Other features include a bead front sight, single trigger, manual safety and extractor and a traditional topside barrel release.
The Churchill 512 Cowboy has a 14.25" length-of-pull with an overall length of 37.5". It hits the scales at 5 lbs., suggesting it would make a superb little home- defense gun, not to mention its ability to swing fast for close-range applications in the field or on the range. And I wouldn’t hesitate to slide this into a case in my truck anytime from September to January.