The lure of side-by-side (S/S) shotguns has always been irresistible for me, and after decades of shooting all types and classes of smoothbores, it is the double gun that keeps getting my attention.

My first retail firearm purchase was a slightly used 12-gauge S/S with fixed chokes, glass-smooth chrome-lined bores, 28″ barrels and a straight grip English-style stock with elevated comb and double triggers. I purchased it just days before the grouse season opener so many years ago I can’t count the number of fool hens, pheasants and chukars that have fallen to that beauty. There’s also 20-gauge and .410-bore side-by-sides in my gun safe that make for great truck guns riding behind the seat through the fall hunting season.

I bring all this up to say when European American Armory (EAA) recently announced a Cowboy version of the Churchill 512 double-barrel S/S shotgun, no time was wasted before I was digging into the details of this short-profile scattergun.