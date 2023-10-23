Dry-Fire Training

Turning Point

In June of 2019 I was introduced to a company called Mantis at an industry event. They had a device, which mounted on the rail or magazine of a gun, to track your movement and provided instant feedback of a shot in the form of an easy-to-understand score. Moreover, it also determined the cause of any issue.

Gripping too tight, too much finger on the trigger, not enough? The device evaluates the movement of the gun during the shot progression to tell you exactly what you needed to work on. The kicker? You didn’t have to be firing live ammunition. It could do all the exact same stuff while dry firing.

I invested in the Mantis X10 almost immediately. I have no shame in saying I was humbled by how poorly I scored in those first few sessions, but those poor scores weren’t happening in a vacuum. While I was turning in poorly scored shots, the system was telling me what I was doing wrong and how to correct it.

I went from scores in the 50s during my first session, to the 80s a few sessions later; occasionally creeping into the 90s, with just 20 to 25 repetitions a few times a week.

For the first time ever, I had a coach telling me exactly what to work on as I was training so I could make those corrections and see the results instantly. No frustration. No guessing. For the first time ever, I wasn’t shooting — I was training.

To this point everything had been academic. I was doing a fair bit of dry-firing but I couldn’t get to the range to live fire because of my living situation and some pesky global pandemic making getting around more difficult than it needed to be.

During a work retreat, we had an opportunity to do a combination of live-fire shooting and advanced video system laser training. I hadn’t done much shooting so I was curious and a little anxious how I would stack up. This facility we visited frequently hosts local, state and federal law enforcement officers, private security, ex-military and I am none of those things.

Among our group of a dozen, I routinely led the class in drill efficiency.

Granted nobody from our group is winning any competitive shoots anytime soon but there were some capable shooters. I would not have placed myself at the top of the group just a few months earlier. For me, this was clear evidence of time spent dry firing resulting in better reaction and shooting in advanced laser and live-fire drills.