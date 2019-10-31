One look at the CZ 557 American and American Synthetic bolt-action rifles is enough to convince anybody these modern sporters were obviously designed by people who know a few things about hunting and shooting.



From butt to muzzle, there are many features American hunters want, and none they don’t need.



Available in seven cartridges — 6.5x55, .270 Win., .30-06 Sprg., .243 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08 and .308 Win. — CZ designed the 557 American with a 24" cold-hammer forged smooth barrel to get even more velocity out of the chosen calibers. The barrel, incidentally, is lapped. The CZ 577 American action features integrated 19mm dovetails on the receiver for scope mounts. It has a fully adjustable trigger and two-position safety at the right rear just behind the bolt. Magazine capacity is five rounds, and it has a hinged floorplate.



The American wood stock is crafted from Turkish Walnut with a straight comb, grip and forearm checkering, rubber butt pad and an oil finish. There are QD sling swivel studs fore and aft, and a slight palm swell on the grip — which I happen to prefer on a big game hunting rifle. Length of pull is 13.75" and overall length is 44". With the wood stock, the rifle in 6.5x55 hits the scale at a comfortable 7.05 lbs.



The black synthetic stock model is just a bit different. No doubt a growing number of outdoorsmen and women prefer a synthetic stock because their hunting seasons unfold in unavoidably wet environments, whether we’re talking rain or snow. This is particularly true along the northern tier states and in Alaska. Synthetic stocks take the worry out of scratches, and the one fitted on the CZ 557 American is not only handsome, it’s functional.



The synthetic model is a bit lighter, too, weighing 6.83 lbs. in the 6.5x55 chambering. It has a straight comb, a more pronounced grip shape and thicker butt pad. Other features remain the same, including the two-position safety, dovetailed receiver, QD sling swivel studs and caliber selections. The American Synthetic model also has the same length-of-pull and overall length.



The CZ 577 American with Turkish walnut stock has an MSRP of $871, while the synthetic model carries an MSRP of $792.



For more info: www.cz-usa.com

Phone: (913) 321-1811



