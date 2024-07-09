Confederate Sixguns

Outsourcing

Prior to the start of the war, the South was purchasing firearms from Colt. However, that was stopped quickly. The South also imported from Europe but the North blockaded the southern shore to keep most of these out. Some did arrive. A shipment of 7,500 British Kerr made it through the blockade. This was a most-interesting revolver looking somewhat like a double-action; however, to operate the hammer was cocked and then when the trigger was pulled, the cylinder rotated and the gun fired. Now 7,500 is not a lot when one has a full Army to outfit. What’s even more amazing is this is more than the total number of percussion revolvers actually produced by southern factories when they did get up and running. You can bet Mosby’s Raiders were mostly carrying Colt revolvers.

Since the South had no gun factories, Pres. Jefferson Davis had to ask manufacturers to step up and show their patriotism and belief in the South. Many who had never produced a revolver began doing so. There were several manufacturers but for this piece, I am only looking at those that I actually have a great deal of experience with, namely replicas by Pietta of the Griswold & Gunnison, Leech & Rigdon and Spiller & Burr.

Griswold & Gunnison was founded in 1862 by Samuel Griswold who had a large cotton mill and worked in tandem with A. Gunnison to convert the mill into a firearms factory. They did not start from scratch but rather used the Colt 1851 Navy as their working model. They, just as other manufacturers, were faced with large material shortages and asked for churches to help them. The brass frames of the Griswold & Gunnison came from steeple bells. They are easily recognized as they look like an 1851 Navy except for the brass frame and a round barrel.

Unlike the Griswold & Gunnison, the Leech and Rigdon did not have a brass frame. Thomas Leach and Charles Rigdon came together to heed the call of Jefferson Davis with a contract for 1,500 revolvers to be produced in Columbus, Miss. They also basically copied the Colt 1851 Navy but used a round barrel profile that was much easier to make than the octagon barrel of the original Colt. They spent much of their time fleeing the advancing Union forces and in 1862 they moved to Selma, Ala. and then to Greensboro, Ga. in early 1863. They dissolved the company in December 1863 having produced and delivered 1,000 revolvers.

One of my favorite .36 sixguns was designed by Edward Spiller and David Burr. The factory was set up in Atlanta and used the design of the Remington solid frame matched up with innards of a Colt. They never were able to produce the 15,000 revolvers called for in their contract. The Spiller and Burr sixguns are slightly smaller than the Remington and the loading lever will not allow for the loading of conical bullets without taking the cylinder out of the frame. This is overshadowed by the fact it is so easily carried due to its smaller size and lighter weight.