Springfield Armory RONIN EMP

She stole it, and I can’t even press charges, in part because she’s my wife, and in part, because I had it coming.

The year was 2012. I was doing a story on the Springfield Armory EMP (Enhanced Micro Pistol) and its lineage to the 1911 TRP model. I had a loaner pistol sent my way — the original 3″-barrel 9mm model.

The original EMP may have “looked” like a scaled-down 1911, but inside is a lot of hidden engineering. The shortened frame allowed “proper” fit for shorter 9mm and .40 S&W cartridges. Everything in the EMP was built around the 9mm dimensions — no .45 ACP magazine spacer shortcuts. Springfield Armory patented the new ultra-reliable short-action design. The EMP has 17 unique parts compared to a standard 1911. So, while it looks like a 1911, acts like a 1911, and shoots like a very comfy 1911, it’s indeed optimized for caliber numbers less than 45. I didn’t try to see if it smelled like a 1911, but as an all-real-metal gun, I’ll bet it does.

Having recently purchased a Springfield Armory 1911 TRP, I figured the EMP would make a lovely complement for more discreet carry situations. I mentioned in passing my plan to go ahead and purchase the EMP to my bride, who had just seen the bill for my TRP, and she was nothing short of ecstatic. “Great! I’ve wanted a sweet carry pistol!” And there it’s been ever since. Men who’ve been married many years have mastered the art of shifting strategies on the fly. At least I still get to shoot it (almost) whenever I want.