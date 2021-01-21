Top-Tier Two

If anyone ever asked me to pick the two .38 Special service revolvers epitomizing the struggle for primacy in the LE market, they would have to be Colt’s Official Police (OP) and Smith & Wesson’s Model 10.

Neither sprung fully formed “as is.” The Official Police’s manufacturing run was a lengthy one from 1908 to 1969. It began as the Army Special, but was “deluxified” in 1927 and christened the “Official Police.” The final three years of its run saw the original format altered to the Mk III line (in essence, a different gun), which never achieved the success or cachet of the original. By 1970, Colt had made 400,000 Ops — a whole lot of Colt anythings.

The Model 10 was the culmination of S&W’s original M&P series. It only became the Model 10 in 1957 when Smith went to numbers. In 1968, the Model 10 listed for $76.50 (blued). The weight, in 4″ trim was 30.5 oz. My specimen is a “10-5,” made in 1972 by the numbers. Still early enough to enjoy beautiful bluing, Magna grips, and a pinned barrel.

The Colt Official Police was a bit pricier circa 1968 — $110 blued and slightly heavier because it was built on Colt’s .41 caliber frame (35 oz. in 4″). For a steeper price tag, of course, either could be had in nickel. The OP shown here is a 1958-vintage 5″ model, not quite as minty as the Smith.

Both guns feature a hammer-mounted firing pin, square checkered-walnut butt, and, in deference to their service roles, fixed sights. Adjustables were for sporting/target revolvers and made more sense on guns with .357 Magnum capability, considering the larger range in velocities and resulting shifts in point of impact.

Plain vanilla .38 Specials generally employed a 158-grain bullet with an initial velocity of 800–900 fps but there were a couple of hotshot invigorated options, of course. Magnums were not universally adopted but if they were, many agencies required them to be loaded with .38 Specials as controllability, overpenetration and a shortened service life were all factors to be considered — not to mention the PR controversies associated with magnum loadings.