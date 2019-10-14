Colt 1903 Pocket Hammerless Reissue

Words And Phrases

Apparently, the company considered “semi rimmed” unnecessary until the real rimless cases became common. “Hammerless” explains the invisible nature of the enclosed article but there is a very nice hammer inside the slide. In those halcyon days of yore the term “Semi Auto(matic)” had yet to emerge from the cloaca of whichever pettifogger invented it. You could call your Roscoe an “Automatic” without triggering a Superiority Dance.



My initial functional problems occurred when the rim of the ejecting case came into hard contact with the case “neck” of the next round up. This locks things up tighter than the south end of a northbound mallard. I experience it consistently with the .25 and .32 semi-rimmed cartridges. The phenomenon appears nowhere in literature, other people who shoot the things give me this funny look when I mention it and it looks like it doesn’t happen to anybody else.



Running ball rounds into a crimping die to radius the case neck effectively solves the problem and results in reliable function. Head space is unimpaired with semi-rimmed cases. The Colt is now smooth-functioning with the 73-gr. ball loads. I tried a 100-gr. factory flat point and was unable to get through a full magazine without a hard jam.



Ergonomics has improved significantly in the last 116 years. The flat safety is difficult to reach without breaking the shooting grip. It requires two hands to re-engage. The fixed sights are period-tiny and need adequate vision correction and high contrast target for best results. Even so, shooting from one hand — as was traditional last century — produces gratifying groups out to 15 yards and, on those days when I have the trigger pull dialed in, it is not impossible to keep the rounds inside the scoring rings of the B27 at 25 yards.



I put off shooting from the 25-yard bench for quite a while because I was jumpy about the basic accuracy of the pistol and the self-devaluation coming from my inability to hit anything. The first Sellier and Belloit 73-gr. ball load clocks 1036 fps from this pistol. I shot a 25-yard five-round group rested, handheld which went 2.7". It might have been a fluke but I shot another five rounds of Dynamite Nobel GECO Ball measuring 3.1" at 953 fps.



The Pocket Hammerless does present its challenges but it is a high-quality firearm opening the door into history, allowing the modern shooter to experience the same challenges and pleasures as previous generations.



