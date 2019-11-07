Precision Safety

CMC’s safety is “comprised of a single internal precision S7 tool steel investment cast component,” the company explains. It’s manufactured “to a 0.001" total tolerance using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes” that when engaged, “renders all Fire Control System components immobile.” All CMC Triggers are covered by a lifetime warranty just in case.



Sounds good to me. Over the years, I’ve handled some firearms with — and I’m being polite here — safeties that kind of bothered me. The overwhelming majority of safety devices/mechanisms I’ve used on American-made guns have been completely reliable and I’ve never felt the need to monkey with any of them.



The one time I got a recall notice for any potential firearm safety problem was a couple of years ago from Ruger for my MK IV semi-auto pistol. The problem described in the recall notice didn’t pop up in my handgun when I test-fired it at a local gun range, but I sent the component back to Ruger for a one-week turnaround time. Back it came, and I quickly put the gun back together and retired to the range where I confirmed the replacement worked, and started shooting at empty shotgun shells, small pop cans and other tiny targets.



I’ll say this. Having fired various Remington 700 rifles, I’ve never had a problem with any of them I can recall — the guns are good. But it looks like the CMC Remington 700 Adjustable Ultra Precision Trigger could make them something special.



Both new CMC Remington 700 drop-in triggers retail for $210.



For more info: www.cmctriggers.com

Phone: (817) 563-6611