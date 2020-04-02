A small Picatinny rail section is also located on the underside of the receiver behind the trigger for the addition of an AR-style pistol grip to further improve handling. All rifle models measure in at 31" long with a weight of 2.9 lbs.
Of the three, my personal preference would be for the .22 WMR model. I’ve always liked the little Magnum rimfire because of its extra power. It shoots flat and delivers terminal power to small game, yet it can also put the hurt on larger predators one might encounter in a survival situation, such as a coyote or bobcat. Shoot a grouse or rabbit and you’ve got a meal!
Chiappa Little Badger Rifle
The ultimate survival gun
Whether natural disaster, economic collapse or worldwide pandemic, you never know when you may need to leave home. But what gun would you take with you when you head into the wilderness?
There are a number of factors to consider when choosing, such as size, weight and caliber, but perhaps no single firearm fits the bill better than the latest addition to the Chiappa Firearms Little Badger rifle family.
Badger Clan
A single-shot, folding break-action rifle chambered in .22 LR, .22 WMR or .17 HMR, the Little Badger was designed to go anywhere at any time. And while they don’t look like much, it’s their feature-loaded design and simplicity shooters will appreciate. Before we look at the newest badger cub, let’s take a look at its older siblings.
From butt to barrel, the rifles feature wire steel stocks with a minimalist buttplate and integrated shell holder capable of carrying 12 cartridges. The stock is attached to a blued alloy receiver with cocking hammer and single-action trigger, topped with a fixed M1 military-style adjustable rear sight. A short-quad Picatinny forend sits afront the receiver supporting the 16.5″ blued barrel, which is threaded 1/2″-28 and fitted with a matching M1-style fixed front sight.
A small Picatinny rail section is also located on the underside of the receiver behind the trigger for the addition of an AR-style pistol grip to further improve handling. All rifle models measure in at 31" long with a weight of 2.9 lbs.
New Little Badger
All that said, let’s get back to the newest member of the Little Badger clan. Unlike the others, this Little Badger is finished with a black receiver and OD Green buttplate and railed forend — but the differences aren’t just cosmetic.
This rifle cub doesn’t wear sights. Instead, it sports a thin 4-20x scope. It also comes with a hammer extension, allowing the rifle to be more comfortably cocked. This is added value, as the extension is offered as an accessory for other models.
However, because of the added scope, this new model hits the scale at a marginally heavier 3.6 lbs. Still plenty small and light enough to fit into a backpack or bugout bag.
While most known for their unique Rhino revolvers, Chiappa has a series of winners with the Little Badger single-shot rifle family. Whatever your survival situation, you can count on the little rifles to deliver big-time durability, dependability and simplicity when it matters most.
MSRP is $216.
For more info: www.chiappafirearms.com , Ph: (937) 835-5000