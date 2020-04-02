A small Picatinny rail section is also located on the underside of the receiver behind the trigger for the addition of an AR-style pistol grip to further improve handling. All rifle models measure in at 31" long with a weight of 2.9 lbs.

Of the three, my personal preference would be for the .22 WMR model. I’ve always liked the little Magnum rimfire because of its extra power. It shoots flat and delivers terminal power to small game, yet it can also put the hurt on larger predators one might encounter in a survival situation, such as a coyote or bobcat. Shoot a grouse or rabbit and you’ve got a meal!