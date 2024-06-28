Big Horn Armory’s Black Thunder
Tactical Lever Monster
New from Big Horn Armory is their Black Thunder Model 89 rifle. While Big Horn Armory rifles are traditionally known for spectacularly grained walnut rifles and black anodized finish, then along came Black Thunder! Scarier looking than any storm, the Black Thunder is a tactically tough lever gun made for accessorizing.
While the Black Thunder won’t win any beauty contests like its exhibition-grade-walnut brothers, it is just as spectacular, only in a “tough guy” kind of way. Looking like something built for the apocalypse, it’s darn near impervious to any elements — be they natural or human induced — with a rugged black laminate stock.
History
In 2008, Greg Buchel desired to build a rifle strong enough to shoot the .500 S&W Magnum cartridge in a sleek, slim and trim John Browning-style lever gun. Buchel knew right away a lever gun the size of the Winchester model 92 would be too small for the large high-pressure cartridge, but wanted the action to be smaller than the larger but tried-and-true Winchester Model 1886.
So, Buchel did what so many others before him do — he designed his own action. He calls it the model 89, halfway between Winchesters’ ’92 and 1886. By using 17-4PH stainless steel, a steel three times stronger than originally used by Winchester, it was possible to contain the 500 S&W cartridge’s pressures.
The mid-sized model 89 action allowed adjustments to be made, moving pivot pins for the carrier, release points for cartridge guides and other critical internal parts for a perfect geometry to allow cartridges the size of the large 500 S&W Magnum to cycle correctly.
Long story short, Buchel and his team of engineers were successful. Today, Big Horn Armory rifles sport beautiful exhibition-grade wood and have a tough, attractive finish. And boy, do they shoot. The Skinner Sight Peep sight installed on the bolt of the rifle maximizes sight distance from the front sight, providing a tough, durable sighting system.
A barrel-mounted Scout rail allows versatility by allowing the mounting of either a scout-type scope or red dot optic, depending on the shooter’s preference, besides the peep sight.
Details
The Black Thunder is a rugged, tactical-style gun one wouldn’t worry to carry in the toughest environments. In fact, it’s much like a well-used Kabar knife. The more wear and tear the Black Thunder is exposed to will only enhance its looks over time.
The checkered stock and forearm are black laminate. The stainless-steel barreled action, and aluminum forend are nitrite coated in hunter black. Magazine capacity is 5+1 for the powerful 500 S&W cartridge. The stock is pistol grip style with checkering on the grip and forearm.
The Black Thunder comes with sling studs and Rhodesian-style sling for ease of carry. The 5.5″ aluminum forend adds lightweight ruggedness and versatility with its M-Lok slots for easy mounting of any light or laser the user wants attached. Weight is 8 lbs., 6 oz. and overall length is 36.5″. Barrel is a trapper-length 16″ with a massive muzzle brake. The muzzle brake adds to Black Thunder’s rugged looks and makes shooting heavy bullets a pleasure due to its recoil reduction effect.
Sights are the bolt-mounted Skinner peep partnered with a white bead front sight for fast and target acquisition.
Extra Ammo
My Black Thunder came equipped with a nice Blue Wildebeest stock ammo carrier with five cartridge loops. The carrier makes for a nice partnership with the Black Thunder, as both are as rough and rugged as they come. This should come as no surprise as Rob Leahy of Simply Rugged supplies the carriers for Big Horn Armory.
Shooting
The Black Thunder lever gun carbine was very accurate using three types of Buffalo Bore ammunition including 440-grain LFNGC hard cast, 400-grain Mono Metal dangerous game and Barnes 375 XPB bullet as well as my own cast handloads from Lee, mold .501 440-grain Gas Check.
At 50 yards from the bench, all ammo easily grouped into 1.5″ for three shot groups. Feeding and function was smooth and reliable. There were no misfires or jams.
Tough Love!
If you’re looking for a tough lever gun that’s different, even ominous looking, yet reliable, the Black Thunder carbine is just your ticket. I know I enjoyed handling and shooting the gun! Its non-traditional looks grow on you the more you shoot it. The gun reminds me of something Mel Gibson would have used in Mad Max, yet you don’t have to wait for the end of the world to get one. Just contact Big Horn Armory to order yours.