Beretta came relatively late to the polymer striker-fired “service pistol” market, but their Apex in this format has drawn raves from most reviewers. Beretta included a chopped and channeled version — still with a double-stack magazine — they call the APX Compact. But the concealed carry/off duty gun market has an insatiable desire for smaller, slimmer 9mm pistols, and to satisfy this large niche now comes the Beretta APX Carry. It uses what might be called a “semi-single stack” magazine, à la GLOCK’s recently introduced G48 and G43X.

The slide is pure APX in appearance with its distinctive wide-apart grasping ridges running the entire slide length except for flat spots by the ejection port, but the rest of the pistol harkens to an earlier Beretta pocket 9mm, the Nano of 2011.

I asked Erik Stern, Beretta Product Manager for Tactical Products and Pro Shop, about how much of this pistol’s design DNA came from the Nano series, and how much from the service-size APX.

Stern says, “The APX Carry replaces the Nano. The Nano has been around since 2011 and was good in its time, but the APX is better, primarily with ergonomic issues. We changed the shape to bring the hand up significantly in the back of the grip. You have more purchase with the hand on the frame. Feedback on regular APX has been wonderful. The APX Compact was a little chunky; we wanted the APX Carry to be pocket size. We learned a lot with the APX.”