Accuracy
On the 25-yard line, America’s most ubiquitous 9mm practice load, the 115-grain FMJ Winchester White Box, grouped 5-3/4" for all five shots, with three of them in the 10 ring including a tie-breaker center X, with one clipping the nine-ring and another out in the seven zone. Those three “10s” were in a more pleasing 2-7/8" group. Score was 45 out of 50 possible points, or a respectable 90%.
On the other end of the power scale in the Winchester 9mm line is my general carry favorite, the Ranger-T 127 grain +P+. Recoil was snappier, of course, but this turned out to be the ammo the baby Beretta liked most. The whole five-shot group measured only 2-1/4" with the best three in 1-5/16". The whole group was slightly right of center, or the target score would have been a perfect “possible”; as it was, the tally was three-10s including an X, and two nines. This came out to 48 out of 50, or 96%. All things considered, damn good for a pocket pistol.
But how did it do from the easier seven-yard line? I inserted the eight-round mag after chambering a ninth round and fired the APX Carry from a solid Isosceles standing position. On one of the same B8 targets, I was rewarded with all nine inside the 10 ring and eight of those in the tie-breaking center X ring, a 100% score. The nine-shot cluster measured an inch and thirteen-sixteenths, and seven of those were in a sub-inch one-hole group. I couldn’t ask for more than this, and I’m sure the one bullet hole that escaped the X ring was my fault, not the Beretta’s.