A plain-edge knife measuring over 11" long, the Meatcrafter combines a precision filet knife with the strength and maneuverability of a boning knife. Crafted from CPM-S45VN stainless steel, the 6" long blade features an upswept 14-degree edge with trailing point, perfect for both boning out large game, while also capable of finely slicing preferred cuts of meat and trimming away fat. And with a blade thickness of just 0.09", the knife offers some flex when cutting.
Just as elegant and practical, the Meatcrafter’s handle is made from a combination of black, brown and ivory-colored G10 composite with satin finish, perfectly contoured to fit comfortably in the hand. An orange Cerakoted aluminum eyelet highlights a lanyard/hanging hole for when not in use — convenient as someone who has been known to lose a knife, or two, in the field.
The Meatcrafter also comes with a Boltaron sheath, but with the knife weighing just 4.52 oz., it’s light enough to carry without holding you back while still being capable of taking lots of field use and abuse in stride.
Benchmade’s Meatcrafter Knife
Designed For The Hunter-Chef
Ask any serious hunter to name their most indispensable tool and I bet they say a quality knife. From cutting cord to splitting kindling, field-dressing game to cooking and eating that same meat around the campfire, knives are as much a part of the outdoor experience as firearms.
Anyone who has spent a lot of time outdoors will have more than one good knife, and few blades are trusted more than those made by Benchmade. Similarly, anyone who enjoys hunting and cooking is also likely familiar with TV personality Steven Rinella of “MeatEater” — a Netflix show, podcast and outdoor lifestyle company. Together, Benchmade and Rinella teamed up to create “the best boning, processing and cooking knife available on the market.”
The Meatcrafter
Developed over the period of 18 months, the Benchmade Meatcrafter is a fixed “hybrid hunting blade” specifically designed for handling wild game.
As an avid outdoorsman who has done his fair share of hunting and eating his harvests, the Benchmade Meatcrafter is a knife I wish existed decades ago. Versatile, rugged and beautifully designed by renowned knife makers and a respected hunter, it checks all the boxes for a field blade worth its MSRP of $300.
In my experience, if you buy the best model you can afford, you will never be disappointed, and I don’t foresee any hunter, wild-game chef or outdoorsman regretting their purchase of the Meatcrafter.
For more info: benchmade.com, themeateater.com