A plain-edge knife measuring over 11" long, the Meatcrafter combines a precision filet knife with the strength and maneuverability of a boning knife. Crafted from CPM-S45VN stainless steel, the 6" long blade features an upswept 14-degree edge with trailing point, perfect for both boning out large game, while also capable of finely slicing preferred cuts of meat and trimming away fat. And with a blade thickness of just 0.09", the knife offers some flex when cutting.

Just as elegant and practical, the Meatcrafter’s handle is made from a combination of black, brown and ivory-colored G10 composite with satin finish, perfectly contoured to fit comfortably in the hand. An orange Cerakoted aluminum eyelet highlights a lanyard/hanging hole for when not in use — convenient as someone who has been known to lose a knife, or two, in the field.

The Meatcrafter also comes with a Boltaron sheath, but with the knife weighing just 4.52 oz., it’s light enough to carry without holding you back while still being capable of taking lots of field use and abuse in stride.