Ask any serious hunter to name their most indispensable tool and I bet they say a quality knife. From cutting cord to splitting kindling, field-dressing game to cooking and eating that same meat around the campfire, knives are as much a part of the outdoor experience as firearms.

Anyone who has spent a lot of time outdoors will have more than one good knife, and few blades are trusted more than those made by Benchmade. Similarly, anyone who enjoys hunting and cooking is also likely familiar with TV personality Steven Rinella of “MeatEater” — a Netflix show, podcast and outdoor lifestyle company. Together, Benchmade and Rinella teamed up to create “the best boning, processing and cooking knife available on the market.”