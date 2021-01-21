For months, we’ve been reading about the “Great Ammunition Shortage of 2020.”

Well, it’s 2021 and despite assurances from every major ammunition manufacturer they are working 24/7 to churn out new ammunition, industry insiders have been matter-of-fact about the situation. It is going to take a while to return to some semblance of normality.

It’s the law of supply and demand. Last year saw 6 or 7 million new gun owners, and they all bought ammunition for the guns they purchased. Likewise, people who already owned guns started stockpiling. Whatever reserves that existed disappeared rapidly.

Years ago, I made a decision to not be hampered by sold-out store shelves and it was probably one of the more intelligent things I ever did.

I started reloading my own ammunition, and I’ve never been short since. It takes a bit of time, of course, and an investment for equipment and components. If you’re smart and do some careful shopping, what’s happening now may be just a bad dream.