By no small coincidence, Hornady recently announced two new electronic models for 2021 — the M2 Digital Bench Scale and the G3-1500.
The M2 Bench Scale has a 1,500-grain capacity, so anybody can weigh precision powder charges time after time. It’s also possible to weigh bullets and empty cartridge cases which I’ve found to be a good idea if one is interested in producing precision ammunition.
Accurate to within 0.10-grain, The M2 has got an LCD display and comes with a 220V adapter, AC adaptor and a metal powder pan.
The other new introduction is the G3-1500, a battery-powered model also capable of weighing up to 1,500 grains. It operates off the power of two AAA batteries and is accurate to within 0.10 grain; it will also work with a powder trickler.
Beat the ammunition Shortage: Reload Your Own
The time is now for self-reliance
For months, we’ve been reading about the “Great Ammunition Shortage of 2020.”
Well, it’s 2021 and despite assurances from every major ammunition manufacturer they are working 24/7 to churn out new ammunition, industry insiders have been matter-of-fact about the situation. It is going to take a while to return to some semblance of normality.
It’s the law of supply and demand. Last year saw 6 or 7 million new gun owners, and they all bought ammunition for the guns they purchased. Likewise, people who already owned guns started stockpiling. Whatever reserves that existed disappeared rapidly.
Years ago, I made a decision to not be hampered by sold-out store shelves and it was probably one of the more intelligent things I ever did.
I started reloading my own ammunition, and I’ve never been short since. It takes a bit of time, of course, and an investment for equipment and components. If you’re smart and do some careful shopping, what’s happening now may be just a bad dream.
You need a press, loading dies and a couple of good reloading manuals from different companies because you find different recipes for different components. Study up on propellants and projectiles then decide what you want to try. You’ll also need a good powder scale.
Having an accurate powder scale is monumentally important. Measuring precise powder charges — and making sure you’re not exceeding the maximum recommended charge of any particular propellant — will prevent a disaster. I knew one guy years ago who ruined a .45-caliber pistol with a heavy charge. He’s lucky only the gun was damaged. You can always replace a gun, but replacing body parts is another matter.
I’ve got another pal who spends the winter reloading ammunition for a couple of varmint rifles as his passion is shooting prairie dogs in Montana and Wyoming. When you’re shooting at something about 6-8 inches high at 300 to 400 yards, your loads need to be precise.
Precision loading dies are a must. My loading bench has dies from Hornady, RCBS, Lyman and Redding. You could also score with Lee dies. Do some shopping and compare prices, just like I did. Get the best you can afford and you’ll never be disappointed.
You’ll want a good tumbler. Every manufacturer of reloading equipment makes at least one. A few years ago, I switched from dry tumbling to wet. I use a Lyman Cyclone tumbler and it scrubs brass to sparkle. I would also take a look at Lyman’s Turbo Tumbler. Or, try a Hornady Sonic Cleaner. It can also clean gun parts.
You will want a good press. I started with a single-stage press from RCBS and now I’ve got a progressive press for my handgun ammunition reloading but I stick with the single-stage for reloading rifle ammunition.
The secret to reloading one’s own ammunition is satisfaction and it has different levels. There is the satisfaction of making something that works. Then there is the satisfaction of being just a little more self-reliant. Add the satisfaction of finding a hobby that gives back every time you punch a 5-shot group covering a 50-cent piece or every time you notch a tag.
Spending time at the loading bench is relaxing because nothing else matters. Same as fly fishing, one supposes, or any endeavor where everything is just on you — it just feels good.
Link: https://www.hornady.com/new-products/