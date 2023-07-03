Are Your Guns Ready?

Range Time

I started shooting for this adventure three months ago. The first call of duty was ammo selection. For the Marlin .45-70 I had two contenders — the Buffalo Bore 430-grain cast load (8A) and their 380-grain Monolithic Solid (8DG). My Marlin also liked Buffalo Bore’s 350-grain (8C) JFN, with three-shot groups clustered into ¾”, while the cast load went 3″ to 4″ at 100 yards. Every gun is its own entity and has its own preferences. My gun just liked the Monolithic solid. Being a cast bullet junkie, I was a little disappointed.

My Ruger African was fed 270-grain Barnes TSX bullets (D270) loaded by Buffalo Bore. The rifle liked them right off the bat, shooting three shots under an inch at 100 yards.

Lastly, was the BFR .454 Casull. It absolutely loved the Buffalo Bore 360-grain cast load (7C). Groups of 1.5″ at 50 yards are the norm with this combination using iron sights.

Having my ammo figured out, I had to tweak some of my equipment. I had to file my front sight down on the Marlin to adjust point of impact. I’d shoot, file, shoot, file, while watching the point of impact rise. After about 40 minutes, I had POA and POI matching. A quick re-blue on the top of sight and I was done.

I had to file the front sight down for the BFR also. Same deal, done on the same day. Once everything was taken care of, I felt very relieved. Do this testing early as you don’t want to feel rushed.

The Ruger African was easy to dial-in with its Leupold scope.

After my main sight-in, the only things remaining were practice and fine tuning my adjustments. Next came practicing from field positions, such as shooting from sticks with all three guns, along with off-hand shooting. While off-hand is not desirable, sometimes it’s the only opportunity you’ll have. This is how I shot my kudu in ’19 in Botswana, a 240-meter off-hand shot. Not my preference, but it worked.