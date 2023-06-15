Antelope And Handguns

Wide Open Spaces

My memorable experiences handgun hunting antelope entail four different states: New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana and Texas. It would be difficult for me to imagine not appreciating hunting prairie goats regardless where the opportunity may arise. My wife, Karen, and I both enjoy hunting these marvelous critters whenever we get the opportunity. We get to relish and appreciate quality time in the great outdoors together, not to overlook the fact we both welcome the table fare.

Occasionally I hear some who don’t care for antelope meat. If they are not cared for properly in the field, I completely understand. They must be field-dressed quickly and cooled if the weather is hot, while making sure the hair doesn’t touch the meat while skinning is another important step. If possible, I normally carry a cooler for the animal. I immediately skin and quarter the buck and place the meat inside the cooler, then ice it down as quickly as possible. For our family, the proper steps of meat preparation in the field are well worth the effort.

My baptism in antelope hunting took place many years ago, back in the mid-’70s. While I was working my way through college, one of the professors knew I enjoyed hunting. He was kind enough to invite me to hunt antelope with him in Wyoming. So, I drew a tag and we headed for a ranch outside of Casper.

As a college kid, I didn’t have two nickels to rub together. Back then, a big treat was going to McDonald’s for a Happy Meal. I owned one handgun, a Super 14 Contender in .44 Mag. It was a good choice for south Missouri whitetail where I hunted but far from ideal for Wyoming antelope. The wide-open spaces of the west were drastically different than the thick, white oak timber I hunted in Missouri.

The T/C .44 Mag. was topped with an old Redfield scope and sighted-in with Federal 180-grain ammo. Somehow, I got lucky and belly-crawled up to a small knob with antelope not 120 yards away. I was so excited! There wasn’t a big buck in the group but I didn’t care — the first one standing still long enough caught a .44 slug. To say I was thrilled would be an understatement. I was hooked!

Antelope hunting with handguns provides a genuine challenge. After the initial introduction from the first hunt, I immediately saved up enough money and bought a 6.5 JDJ for the Contender. The cartridge was developed by my friend JD Jones and based on the 225 Winchester case. Back in those days I was shooting a Nosler 125-grain Solid Base. I had the pleasure of hunting that same ranch outside of Casper again only with the 6.5 JDJ, allowing extended shooting range compared to the .44 Mag. The topography of this ranch offered places where you could sneak up on the antelope and close the distance to sane shooting range. I became emotionally attached to this type of spot and stalk hunting. The 6.5 JDJ was responsible for punching several tags and filling the freezer with toothsome meat.