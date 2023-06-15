Antelope And Handguns
Chasing Fellowship And Speed Goats
When many hunters conjure up thoughts about hunting in western states, those majestic elk or monster mule deer usually come to mind. Some even dream about drawing one of those coveted sheep tags for Rocky Mountain bighorn or desert sheep.
One big game animal not getting the respect as I feel is warranted is the pronghorn antelope. These iconic animals are indelibly etched in the annals of western hunting. They are beautiful creatures inhabiting wide open spaces of the western prairie in many states. I absolutely love hunting Antilocapra americana — especially with a handgun.
Wide Open Spaces
My memorable experiences handgun hunting antelope entail four different states: New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana and Texas. It would be difficult for me to imagine not appreciating hunting prairie goats regardless where the opportunity may arise. My wife, Karen, and I both enjoy hunting these marvelous critters whenever we get the opportunity. We get to relish and appreciate quality time in the great outdoors together, not to overlook the fact we both welcome the table fare.
Occasionally I hear some who don’t care for antelope meat. If they are not cared for properly in the field, I completely understand. They must be field-dressed quickly and cooled if the weather is hot, while making sure the hair doesn’t touch the meat while skinning is another important step. If possible, I normally carry a cooler for the animal. I immediately skin and quarter the buck and place the meat inside the cooler, then ice it down as quickly as possible. For our family, the proper steps of meat preparation in the field are well worth the effort.
My baptism in antelope hunting took place many years ago, back in the mid-’70s. While I was working my way through college, one of the professors knew I enjoyed hunting. He was kind enough to invite me to hunt antelope with him in Wyoming. So, I drew a tag and we headed for a ranch outside of Casper.
As a college kid, I didn’t have two nickels to rub together. Back then, a big treat was going to McDonald’s for a Happy Meal. I owned one handgun, a Super 14 Contender in .44 Mag. It was a good choice for south Missouri whitetail where I hunted but far from ideal for Wyoming antelope. The wide-open spaces of the west were drastically different than the thick, white oak timber I hunted in Missouri.
The T/C .44 Mag. was topped with an old Redfield scope and sighted-in with Federal 180-grain ammo. Somehow, I got lucky and belly-crawled up to a small knob with antelope not 120 yards away. I was so excited! There wasn’t a big buck in the group but I didn’t care — the first one standing still long enough caught a .44 slug. To say I was thrilled would be an understatement. I was hooked!
Antelope hunting with handguns provides a genuine challenge. After the initial introduction from the first hunt, I immediately saved up enough money and bought a 6.5 JDJ for the Contender. The cartridge was developed by my friend JD Jones and based on the 225 Winchester case. Back in those days I was shooting a Nosler 125-grain Solid Base. I had the pleasure of hunting that same ranch outside of Casper again only with the 6.5 JDJ, allowing extended shooting range compared to the .44 Mag. The topography of this ranch offered places where you could sneak up on the antelope and close the distance to sane shooting range. I became emotionally attached to this type of spot and stalk hunting. The 6.5 JDJ was responsible for punching several tags and filling the freezer with toothsome meat.
Gun And Gear
Today there are several suitable options regarding cartridges for antelope — it doesn’t take a magnum by any means. Whatever you consider a good choice for whitetail deer in open country will work well on antelope. Single-shot handguns chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, 260 Remington, 7mm-08 or even .308 Winchester perform well along with many others. Handguns capable of digesting these bottle-neck cartridges include T/C Encore, MOA Maximum, Savage Striker or their newer version Model 110 PCS, H-S Precision, Freedom Arms Model 2008 and Nosler’s pistol all are worthy candidates.
Quality optics is very beneficial for antelope hunting. Binoculars in 10x power satisfy most general glassing chores. This is one piece of equipment utilized frequently. Cheap binoculars have the potential to invoke eye-fatigue, strain, or headaches. Premium optics are your friend, especially when you spend considerable time behind the glass.
When scrutinizing and judging horns, spotting scopes come in handy and will enhance your viewing pleasure. Again, quality optics work well and cause less problems. A good spotting scope will not only help you judge trophy quality but could save a lot of steps.
When hunting with a handgun, I want to know the exact shooting distance so a range-finder is necessary. Judging distance in unfamiliar territory can be tricky, and I have misjudged distance on more than one occasion so I never leave home without the range-finder.
While we’re on the subject of optics, scopes also come into play. Everybody has a different opinion on what power works best. For me, I seldom set the power higher than 10x but I know several hunters who prefer higher magnification. Scope reticles like Leupold’s Boone & Crockett system or Burris Ballistic Plex with hashmarks has been most appreciated when shooting at extended range.
Rock Solid
Packing a heavy rifle around open country can be burdensome. The handgun is much easier and lighter to carry but comes with a caveat — you need a good rest when shots tend to stretch out there. Antelope like wide open country and many times there is no possible way to get inside 100 yards. Yes, bowhunters tag antelope every year but I’m not going to sit in a smoking-hot box blind overlooking a water hole for hours hoping for the best. The vast majority of antelope I’ve taken with a handgun have been somewhere between 150 to 350 yards. A good solid rest of some description is necessary for a clean, one-shot deal. Some ideas include placing a backpack on top of a boulder or a tripod rest of some nature. Handgun hunters get creative in many ways but procuring a solid rest helps capitalize on a rewarding result.
Pure Enjoyment
Another gratifying aspect of antelope hunting is weather. Generally speaking, the weather is quite pleasing. Seldom does inclement weather have an impact on the pursuit. If anything, early in the season you may have to make provisions for getting the animal on ice quickly due to the temperature It’s always a benefit and great delight to hunt areas with abundant populations. If you blow a stalk or things don’t work out on one buck, no worries — another opportunity may lie just around the bend. This takes the pressure off especially for inexperienced or young hunters.
Best of all, at least for me, is the precious time spent with family and friends. My brother and a few friends had a memorable outing in Montana several years ago. A few days of stalking antelope on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation proved memorable. We all finally punched our tags and I took one of the better bucks I’ve taken with a Contender in 309 JDJ.
My dad and I hunted together in New Mexico many years before his passing. We both enjoyed the challenge even though I experienced more than my share of missed shots! Those antelope were wild! We have good friends in Wyoming who help us when we’re fortunate enough to draw tags. Our last trip yielded two nice goats plus great fellowship with our long-time friends. The Nosler pistol in 6.5 Creedmoor shined on a 336-yard poke thanks to a 120-grain Nosler Ballistic Tip.
Texas Tag
My most recent hunt just concluded in west Texas. I had the good fortune to hunt with friends on a ranch near Van Horn. There are not as many antelope here compared to Wyoming but they do inhabit west Texas in sustainable numbers. Tags are controlled via landowner permits so the animals are not overhunted by any means.
Like most everyone, I want to tag a mature buck but I’m not necessarily holding out for a Boone & Crocket candidate. The hunt itself with good friends is more important to me than what the tape measure reveals. After passing up a couple of decent bucks, we bumped into a nice one walking across a sage brush flat. He must have been on a mission as he was covering a lot of real estate in a straight line. We managed to get around in front of him, thanks to the sage brush we could use for cover. The buck never knew we were in the same county as he walked within 180 yards.
With the Nosler pistol cradled in a Bog Adrenaline Deathgrip tripod, I sent Federal’s 130-grain Terminal Ascent to work. The buck dropped at the shot and I had tagged my first Texas antelope. I’ve been more than pleased with Federal’s Terminal Ascent in the past and it certainly continues to perform.
Handgun hunting for antelope is quite rewarding. These animals have my utmost respect. Keeping my fingers crossed, I hope to tag my next buck with a revolver — Freedom Arms 41 Mag. Now if I can just draw a tag …